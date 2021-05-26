You Decide with Errol Louis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTom Doherty: Does the Republican party have a future in New York?. Tom Doherty: Does the Republican party have a future in New York?. Ahead of NY1’s Republican primary debate for mayor between Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo, veteran political consultant Tom Doherty joined Errol to talk about the state of the Republican Party in New York. And as a former top aide to Governor Pataki, he shared his experience working on the 1994 Pataki campaign against Mario Cuomo and weighed in on whether Andrew Giuliani has a shot at becoming the next governor of New York. And he explained why after being a life-long Republican he’s leaving the GOP.

