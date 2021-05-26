You Decide with Errol Louis

Well, the Republicans in the US Senate did as expected and turned their collective backs on the truth of what happened on January 6, 2021. Even with the Democrats agreeing to all the stipulations sought by the House Republicans, even with the Democrats bending over backwards to satisfy the Republicans, they cried “NO!” They have no desire to see or hear the truth because the truth paints them and the biggest liar to ever occupy the Oval office as the treasonous criminals they are. They sought to disrupt 200 plus years of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. Their followers temporarily stopped the certification of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden President and they did it based on the lies of Donald Trump. That is so sick I’m amazed that any patriotic American can still stand to be seen with Trump or to believe a single word coming from his mouth.