ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Seeing Double! These Celebrities Look So Similar to Their Siblings They Could Pass for Twins: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

#Twinning! These celebrity siblings weren't born at the same time, but they still look so much alike. What can we say? That DNA is strong! Whether it's Jordyn Woods and her little sister, Jodie , who appear nearly identical despite a seven-year age gap, or Aussies Liam and Chris Hemsworth , who have the same striking blue eyes and charming accent, we can't stop staring.

Let's be honest, when it comes to the best brothers in Hollywood, Chris and Liam take the prize. Not only are they equally attractive, but they resemble each other so much . It's not often the brothers are spotted hanging out together, but when they are, it's *almost* too much to handle.

20 Times Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Were Basically Twins

They look and act so much alike that the younger Hemsworth was supposed to take the lead in Chris’ coveted role as Thor. The Marvel star dropped the bombshell years after he became known for the role and film that’s pretty much a worldwide phenomenon. "My little brother almost got cast as Thor," he told E! News in July 2022. "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun."

In September 2019, Chris shared a family photo , which included the Hunger Games alum, and fans couldn't help but point out their similarities. "Your brother could be your stuntman," one person wrote. "Your brother looks just like you," another fan commented.

Believe it or not, there's a third Hemsworth brother! Luke Hemsworth is also an actor, and he's the oldest of the bunch. Though he's just as handsome as his younger siblings, fans seem to agree that Chris and Liam look the most alike.

Just like the Hemsworths, we're equally obsessed with the Kar-Jenner sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , specifically, could sometimes pass as twins, despite the fact they are technically half-siblings who are nearly 17 years apart.

Holy Twinning! Check Out All the Times Jordyn Woods and Her Lil Sis Jodie Looked Nearly Identical

Their mind blowing similarities became especially evident in August 2019 when the duo posed side-by-side for their KKW Fragrance collab. For the photos , the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars even wore similar outfits and makeup. "Kim and Kylie look so much alike. They're like twins," one person commented . "Y'all are twins. Love your sisterly bond," wrote another. We couldn't agree more.

The famous siblings also each run their own makeup empires — Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. However, Kylie assured there's no competition between them during an interview on model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 's talk show, About Face , in August 2020.

"She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice," the mom of one explained about their respective beauty brands. "There's nothing better than working with your family ... We all understand that we're more powerful together when we're a team."

Scroll through the gallery below to see more pairs of celebrity siblings who could pass for twins!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Kkw Beauty
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Jordyn Woods
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on

Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019. Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Twinning#Aussies#Marvel
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy