Seeing Double! These Celebrities Look So Similar to Their Siblings They Could Pass for Twins: Photos

#Twinning! These celebrity siblings weren't born at the same time, but they still look so much alike. What can we say? That DNA is strong! Whether it's Jordyn Woods and her little sister, Jodie , who appear nearly identical despite a seven-year age gap, or Aussies Liam and Chris Hemsworth , who have the same striking blue eyes and charming accent, we can't stop staring.

Let's be honest, when it comes to the best brothers in Hollywood, Chris and Liam take the prize. Not only are they equally attractive, but they resemble each other so much . It's not often the brothers are spotted hanging out together, but when they are, it's *almost* too much to handle.

They look and act so much alike that the younger Hemsworth was supposed to take the lead in Chris’ coveted role as Thor. The Marvel star dropped the bombshell years after he became known for the role and film that’s pretty much a worldwide phenomenon. "My little brother almost got cast as Thor," he told E! News in July 2022. "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun."

In September 2019, Chris shared a family photo , which included the Hunger Games alum, and fans couldn't help but point out their similarities. "Your brother could be your stuntman," one person wrote. "Your brother looks just like you," another fan commented.

Believe it or not, there's a third Hemsworth brother! Luke Hemsworth is also an actor, and he's the oldest of the bunch. Though he's just as handsome as his younger siblings, fans seem to agree that Chris and Liam look the most alike.

Just like the Hemsworths, we're equally obsessed with the Kar-Jenner sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , specifically, could sometimes pass as twins, despite the fact they are technically half-siblings who are nearly 17 years apart.

Their mind blowing similarities became especially evident in August 2019 when the duo posed side-by-side for their KKW Fragrance collab. For the photos , the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars even wore similar outfits and makeup. "Kim and Kylie look so much alike. They're like twins," one person commented . "Y'all are twins. Love your sisterly bond," wrote another. We couldn't agree more.

The famous siblings also each run their own makeup empires — Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. However, Kylie assured there's no competition between them during an interview on model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 's talk show, About Face , in August 2020.

"She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice," the mom of one explained about their respective beauty brands. "There's nothing better than working with your family ... We all understand that we're more powerful together when we're a team."

Scroll through the gallery below to see more pairs of celebrity siblings who could pass for twins!