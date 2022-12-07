ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos
 3 days ago
After Christina Hall (née Haack) split from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa , the reality star found happiness with English television presenter Ant Anstead , but their picture-perfect romance didn't last.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2018 that Christina and Ant were dating, a little over two years after the HGTV personality split from Tarek in December 2016 — with whom she shares daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden.

The couple went on to have a whirlwind year, celebrating their first anniversary together , tying the knot that December and welcoming their first child together in September 2019.

“If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental / mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling. 😏…..” the Flip or Flop star gushed alongside a picture of her kissing the Wheeler Dealers host in October 2018. “A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE.”

Christina added: “@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical. ♥️🔥🔥💫 To quote my fav artist ‘Wise men say only fools rush in .... but I can’t help falling in love with you’”

Two months after Christina’s heartfelt post, Us confirmed the pair tied the knot in a romantic wedding at their California home. Christina’s children with Tarek, as well as Ant's daughter Amelie and son Archie from a previous marriage took part in the nuptials. She also later revealed that she was pregnant at the time!

The duo welcomed their first child in September 2019. However, one year later, they announced their split and things turned messy.

Scroll down to relive Christina and Ant’s ups and downs:

