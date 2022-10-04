The best computer speakers in 2022: Boost your desktop sound

Adding one of our best computer speakers is a great way to build a more dynamic and entertaining workspace for yourself and the whole family to enjoy.

Although improving the working from home experience may be your main criteria, gamers may also enjoy the extra depth a set of dedicated computer speakers can bring to their favorite titles. Online gaming is one of the most popular forms of entertainment, and you may want a set of dedicated desktop speakers to heighten the environment of a favorite open world title for a more realistic and engaging experience.

The computer speakers in this list each have a built-in amplifier with the power output rated in watts (W). In much the same way as the best soundbars upgrade the sound quality produced by the speakers inside a TV, even an affordable set of desktop speakers will likely outperform the tiny little speakers built into a laptop or monitor screen.

In this list, we assembled the best computer speakers based on use, performance and pricing. All produce a better-sounding audio experience whether you're working, listening, viewing or gaming.

Read on to see which computer speakers are worth adding to your desktop.

Top 3 best computer speakers

Best overall: Bose Companion 2 Series III

If you value excellent sound and are looking to bring better audio to your desk, the Bose Companion 2 Series III are the best choice for most people. Though there are computer speakers with more features, few other speakers sound as good as these. You’ll pay a bit of a premium, but that’s the Bose way. View Deal

Best value: Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX

If you’re looking for the best computer speakers with a subwoofer, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX should be near the top of your list. The speakers have been around since 2001 and deliver excellent overall sound and impressive bass. It lacks Bluetooth, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better computer speakers at this price. View Deal

Best for style: Creative Pebble V3

If you’re looking for affordable computer speakers that don’t take up much space on your desk, Creative Pebble V3 Minimalistic 2.0 USB-C Speakers with Bluetooth should be near the top of your list. These small speakers lack a bit of bass, but the overall sound is very good — especially with vocals. And they look pretty cool, too. View Deal

Black Friday deals for best computer speakers

Black Friday 2022 is right around the corner so it’s time to start thinking about what to look out for in this year's deals. The best computer speakers are always in high demand, so it pays to start shopping as early as possible if you're looking for top performance at a bargain price. Many of our favorite picks will be on sale making this period an ideal time to buy one of the best computer speakers. Be sure to follow our Black Friday deals page for all of your shopping needs this season and get ready for a second Amazon Prime Day in October with the rumored Prime Early Access Sale , which is essentially Amazon's Black Friday 2022 preview. (They held a similar retail event last October).

What are the best computer speaker you can buy right now?

The Bose Companion 2 Series III continue to be our computer speakers champ. Performance levels live up to expectations for the brand, but remember you'll be paying a little extra for the name. Bass performance is at least twice as good as you get from similar-sized alternative computer speakers, making it a great buy.

Also consider the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX, which make a great value speaker package bundled with a subwoofer. Audio quality is impressive and versatile enough to appeal to gamers and movie fans.

The Creative Pebble V3 are super-affordable computer speakers with bags of style, and are a very worthwhile consideration if funds are tight.

The best computer speakers you can buy right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best desktop multimedia speakers overall

Type of system: 2.0 (full-range stereo speakers) | Inputs: 2 x 3.5mm | Headphone jack socket: Yes | Size: 7.5 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches | Power output: Not stated

Powerful and well balanced stereo sound Impressive bass output Compact speaker design with useful front panel volume control No treble and bass controls No Bluetooth support No USB port

The Companion 2 Series III represents the best desktop speakers for most people. The 7.5 x 5.9 x 3.1-inch satellites don't take up much space on your desk, but they create a big, full sound. The slightly premium price is worthwhile as it produces more bass than speakers twice the size, and with robust vocals and pleasing treble, it delivers very good sound overall.

The simple and elegant design features a single volume knob on the right speaker, along with a headphone jack so you don't have to disconnect the speakers to listen privately. These speakers don't give you any way to adjust the bass or treble, but with the well-balanced sound, you likely won't miss that feature.

Read our full Bose Companion 2 Series III review .

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Best speaker and subwoofer package for immersive multimedia

Type of system: 2.1 (stereo speakers with subwoofer) | Inputs: 3.5mm | Headphone jack socket: Yes | Size: Satellites: 8.5 x 5.7 x 4.2 inches; Subwoofer: 10.2 x 9.8 x 9.5 inches | Power output : 2 x 15W

Impressive sub-bass performance with level control Great clarity with music vocals Wide stereo soundstage THX certified for high-quality audio experience No Bluetooth support Finding space for the subwoofer may prove tricky

If you’re in the market for computer speakers that come bundled with a subwoofer, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX is quite a bargain. Audio quality is impressive with a wide soundscape that allows you to hear subtle nuances in songs. Vocals, instruments, and sound effects are detailed, which benefits listeners when indulging in movies and video games. Each satellite sits attractively on the side your desktop and laptop as well.

Not having Bluetooth can be a deal-breaker for some. Also, figuring out where to place the large subwoofer may present challenges for those with very little space to work with. However, if you have the extra room to store it, the ProMedia 2.1 will reward you with robust bass.

Read our full Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best computer speakers for style and value

Type of system: 2.0 (stereo speakers) | Inputs: USB-C port; 3.5mm jack; Bluetooth | Headphone jack socket: No | Size: 4.8 x 4.7 x 4.6 inches | Power output: 16W

Impressive sound performance Space-saving design Good selection of connectivity options Price Limited bass output No headphone jack socket

Building out your desktop setup can get expensive, especially for those who are working from home regularly. The Creative Pebble V3 proves you don’t have to spend crazy money to snag a pair of serviceable and super-affordable computer speakers. Despite its compact size, the Pebble V3 produces loud and crisp sound, putting what comes out of your laptop speakers to shame. The orb-inspired design is attractive and takes up very little space, plus we appreciate all the hardware (e.g., 2.25-inch driver, passive bass radiator) and inputs (e.g., 3.5 mm port, USB-C) Creative managed to squeeze in.

There isn’t much bass coming out of the driver, which means lows can lack depth on contemporary songs. A headphone output would have also been appreciated to enjoy music privately, but the price point makes the Pebble V3 incredible value.

Read our full Creative Pebble V3 review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

The best computer speakers with big sound for gamer

Type of system: 2.1 (stereo satellites with subwoofer) | Inputs: USB port; 3.5mm jack; Bluetooth | Headphone jack socket: Yes | Size: Satellites: 5.8 x 6.5 x 4.8 inches; Subwoofer: 15.9 x 10.3 x 8.15 inches | Power output: 120W (total RMS)

Excellent overall sound Effective EQ and surround modes Great bass performance Impressive lighting options Bass levels difficult to control for nighttime gaming Lighting software can be finicky Finding space for the large subwoofer may prove tricky

The Logitech G560 are the best computer speakers for serious gamers. The G560 produces robust sound, whether you're playing a game or listening to music, and the subwoofer really adds to the experience. If you like to play loud, this system is a great fit for you. It also features a sophisticated lighting system comprising four distinct zones with bright, colorful LEDs, which are fun but can be distracting. The included software is integral; you use it to configure the lights, activate surround sound and even create profiles for specific games.

One helpful feature of the G560 is its Bluetooth compatibility, which lets you funnel in your own music from a smartphone. This means that you can play pretty much anything on these speakers, and you can hand off control from person to person easily. If you need something powerful for an impromptu dance party, the G560 will work in a pinch, and even provide its own light show to go along with the proceedings.

Read our full Logitech G560 review .



How to choose the best computer speakers for you

There are three things to consider when choosing the best PC speakers for your setup: sound quality, extra features and price.

Cheaper, less elaborate systems can sometimes offer decent sound quality, but the sound output is often not particularly well nuanced, and the maximum volume is sometimes not loud enough to fill your listening space or impactful enough for your activity. More elaborate systems tend to offer richer treble, deeper bass and more substantial vocals. A great-sounding pair of speakers should be nicely balanced across the frequency range.

Extra features tend to come standard in more expensive speakers, but even cheaper models can have them. The most common extra feature is discrete bass/treble controls, but you can also have remote controls, wireless functionality and RGB lighting. None of these things is strictly necessary, but some can make your life a lot easier, especially if you're looking to turn your computer into an audio powerhouse.

How we test the best computer speakers

To an extent, testing to find the best computer speakers isn’t that different to testing one of the best Bluetooth speakers or even a soundbar . We’re looking for high audio quality across a range of uses, from making sure voices are clear in video calls to the speakers’ music, movie and gaming performance. We’ll play a variety of different media, including multiple musical genres, to identify any sonic strengths and weaknesses.

We also examine how easy it is to set up a pair (or multi-speaker set) of computer speakers, but generally you shouldn’t need any special knowledge to get them up and running.

Generally, we try to spend a few days using each speaker set on a desktop/home office setup, to fully replicate the conditions in which you’d use them yourself.

Once our testing is complete, we rate the best computer speakers based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that hit nearly every mark are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

Next: If you're thinking of upgrading your home office, then don't forget to check out our pick of the best Windows laptops , or get great audio for your online calls and recordings with the pick of the best microphones and best USB microphones .

Alternatively, if headphones are more your thing then you may be interested in our best headsets and headphones for working from home .

Be sure to check out all of our guides to help you study or work from home:

Best desk lamps | Best pens | Best office chairs | Best college laptop | Best laptop bags | Best webcams | Best all-in-one printers | Best Chromebooks for kids