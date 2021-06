Update 1.001.000 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the day one patch for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, so it adds some pretty important features and fixes a few minor bugs. The main highlight of this update is the new performance modes, which give players a choice between a high resolution or a high framerate. There are also several new accessibility features that make the experience much enjoyable for those who need a little more assistance. As always, there are a bunch of general improvements and fixes on top of everything else. Here’s everything new with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart update 1.001.000.