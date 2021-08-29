Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

The Best Candy Store in Every State

By Amanda Tarlton
tasteofhome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreamy chocolate, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy ... are you drooling yet? You definitely will be after you browse this list of the best candy stores across the country. Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Cotton Candy#Candy Making#Food Drink#The Best Candy Store#Alabama Priester#Pecans#Alaskan#Colorado Mouse#Chocolates Coffee#Connecticut Fascia#Waterbury Stop#Fascia#Delaware Snyder S Candy#Jacksonville Ever#Japanese#Idaho Cravin#Candy Emporium#Boise Gelato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Bill's Best ... piece of Holl's chocolate candy

Sometimes you have to leave home to appreciate what you have here. Over the summer, I’ve been all over the place. I have seen and tried many new things, but when I’ve had the chance, I’ve sometimes sampled something familiar to compare it with what I normally get here in Charleston.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

Some may think it's too early to discuss Halloween. And those people would be wrong. Are we still in August? Yes. But there's about a week left and September will fly by per how time seems to be going these days. Can anyone really believe we are heading into the final quarter of 2021?! And once October hits, forget it. If you haven't prepared a costume by then, you're going to be scrambling to piece something together. Even if you take costumes out of the equation, decorations are a must! You have to jump on that early before all the good stuff is taken. And no one understands that like Spirit Halloween stores.
Recipestasteofhome.com

Presenting Our Thanksgiving Sides Contest Winners

From savory pies to unique gratins, our Thanksgiving sides contest winners bring on expected and fun flavor. This recipe takes a beloved holiday side dish and gives it a savory twist. —Sara Schwabe, Bloomington, Indiana. contest page to learn more about our contests and submit your own recipes for consideration.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Grocery Store

Best Grocery Store: H-E-B Every shopper with hamburger, eggs and beer on their list knows H-E-B is one of the best places on Planet Earth to gather these items. It’s more than just the fair prices or the company’s peculiarly excellent “own brand” products which keep customers loyal. There’s a down-home authenticity to even its biggest stores in its largest cities. The San Antonio-based grocer has mastered, over more than a century in business, creating a small-town general store experience in its modern, massive supermarkets.
FootballTravelPulse

The Top Tailgating Destination in Every State

The return of football season for the first time since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine means the long-awaited return of tailgating. Whether it's college or pro, the best places to go are where the festivities and fun begin well before kickoff. Whether gearing up for the game in Alaska or Florida, the United States boasts no shortage of tremendous tailgating destinations. Here are the best in every state this year.
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Most Educated County in Every State

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.  […]
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Educated Town in Every State

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and raise earning potential.  […]
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Metro With the Best Health Insurance Coverage in Every State

The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without universal health care — and as a result, most Americans under age 65 receive employer-based health insurance coverage. Under this system, an estimated 28.9 million Americans under 65 were uninsured in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic put over 22 million Americans out […]
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Jewelry Store

Aja Butler-Burns was born to a "witchy lady" in Baltimore. Though her mystical practice doesn't incorporate herb walks and winter-solstice rituals like her mother's did, she can't deny that she's always been drawn to crystals and their healing abilities. When she moved to Miami in 2007 to study accessory design at Miami International University of Art & Design, Butler-Burns grew especially interested in how specific crystals are linked to activating specific chakras, how certain colors can induce certain emotions, and how crystals can be charged by moon- and sunlight. Butler-Burns incorporates these lessons into her jewelry designs, which she sells at local craft fairs and online to customers up and down the East Coast and as far away as Qatar. Peach quartz crowns, deep violet lepidolite chokers, forest-green aventurine necklaces and classic pearl ear cuffs are just a few of her most popular items, which are priced for just about any budget.
RestaurantsColumbian

3 American regions boast perfect pizzas

New York pizza isn’t Chicago pizza, which isn’t California pizza. Each region has its own signature style, its own unique way of making pizza. It can be hard to believe they’re all variations on the same theme. And none of the styles is precisely what you’d get in Italy, the...
Texas StateOutdoor Life

The Best Dove Guns in Every Gauge

Wingshooters have it tough. We start our season with the hardest birds to kill: mourning and white-winged doves. They are small and fast, making them especially difficult to hit after months of having not picked up a shotgun, but for a few rounds of clay-bird shooting. So, it begs the question: What shotgun should you bring to the sunflower fields? Well, most folks just shoot their favorite shotgun, which is smart. You should always hunt with the gun that fits you best, and never let it go.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Furniture Store

An eclectically curated store of rare vintage furniture and home décor from the Sixties to the 1990s, Primaried Studio opened its showroom in Little Haiti early this summer, giving Sweat Records and Churchill's Pub a colorful new neighbor. Miami-raised Jonathan Sanchez-Obias decided to take his hobby of collecting furniture to full-time status once he saw the increasing demand for rare vintage home goods. "The vintage furniture market was booming, especially on Instagram, so I created Primaried," Sanchez-Obias explains. The showroom, which displays designs from Memphis style to postmodern, offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience whether you're looking to furnish your home or just window-shop. Collectors will recognize many of the rare designer names, from Giotto Stoppino to Lella and Massimo Vignelli, Vico Magistretti, Herman Miller, Ettore Sottsass, and Mario Bellini. Open Friday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Pet Supply Store

Its shelves bursting with top-quality organic, all-natural and holistic products, Natural K9 Supplies is dedicated to giving your dog a healthy lifestyle. The store, which has locations in Miami and Pembroke Pines, prides itself on its nutritional knowledge. Find anything from handcrafted goat's milk soap ($7.29) to "Pumpk'n Spice" chewy treats ($5.49). And while it's not implied in the name, the store carries products for your cat, too. Hours at the Miami store are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Record Store

When you waltz into a record store, there's at least a 50 percent chance you're absolutely clueless as to what you're looking for. Maybe you're just there for the experience, maybe you're looking to see if a random record calls out to you from the shelves. Either way, you might as well have as many options at your disposal as possible. At Museo del Disco in Coral Terrace, you can browse 10,000 square feet of music. It's South Florida's largest music emporium, and its spacious aisles allow shoppers the room to peruse English-language and Latin selections to their hearts' content — all while remaining socially distanced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy