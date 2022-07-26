Upcoming Switch games for 2022 (and beyond)

When it comes to upcoming Switch games, there's no shortage of exciting releases on the horizon. Thanks to the June Nintendo Direct Mini, the list continues to grow with great additions that we can't wait to add to our Switch libraries. With third party titles such as of Persona 5 Royal, Minecraft Legends, and much more besides, and some highly anticipated Nintendo numbers with the likes of Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the Switch.

Below, we've gathered together the most exciting future releases in release date order so you can build up your very own wishlist. Read on to find our roundup of the most exciting upcoming Switch games on the way.

2022 Upcoming Switch Games

Two Point Campus

Release date : August 9, 2022

Following on from Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is putting players in charge of running their own college. Create awesome grounds, excellent classrooms, and engage in mad lectures like Knight School, and follow your students as they progress through the school year. It's more personal and more creative than the hospital edition, and yet still with the same brilliant personality and humor.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Release date: September 6, 2022 (Early Access, full launch 2023)

Developer Gameloft is bringing us a new life simulation adventure that sounds pretty magical. Disney Dreamlight Valley takes place in a land where a host of beloved Pixar and Disney characters live. Once an idyllic place, everything changes when a force known as the Forgetting comes into the picture, detaching the memories tied to the land. It's up to you to bring the magic back by helping the residents. With quest to complete, areas to unlock, and stories to discover, Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to come out in early access in September, with a full launch in 2023.

Splatoon 3

Release date: September 9, 2022

Splatoon 3 will see you leaving Inkopolis behind and venturing out into a new region known as the Splatlands. Here you'll find a new city that battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings call home - Splatsville, aka the 'City of Chaos'. The new game will introduce new features to your usual splat-tastic multiplayer action, including a bow, fresh customisation options, and enhanced movement abilities when it arrives this year.

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition

Release date : October 6, 2022

2B is officially arriving on Switch. Yes, the June Nintendo Direct Mini confirmed that Neir: Automata is set to come to Nintendo's console. As you may already know, Nier Automata follows the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2, you set out to try and take back Earth when machines from another world attack. The Switch launch will be releasing as The End of Yorha Edition, a version of action RPG from PlatinumGames and Square Enix that comes with all of the DLC previously released along with the added bonus of costumes that are exclusive to the Switch.

No Man's Sky

Release date : October 7, 2022

The entire galaxy is about to hit your Switch with the release of No Man's Sky. Since it launched way back in 2016, No Man's Sky has undergone quite the transformation, with multiple major expansions arriving for free to add story content, huge new gameplay mechanics like base building, multiplayer, and more. This is a huge game, and offers hundreds of hours of galactic gameplay to immerse yourself into.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Release date : October 7, 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns is the upcoming title from XCOM developer, Firaxis, and is bringing a touch of the superhero magic to the strategy genre. Aimed with a roster of 12 superheroes, you'll be tasked with taking down Lillith, the Mother of Demons. You are The Hunter, a completely customizable Marvel hero - quite the historic event - and you are Earth's last defense against the underworld.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Release date: October 20, 2022

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the second in Ubisoft's brilliant crossover with Nintendo's IP. The original heroes are back - along with some new faces including the titular Sparks and Rabbid Rosalina - but this time they're facing a galactic-level peril in the form of new villain Cursa. The game will move beyond the Mushroom Kingdom to include the wider Mario + Rabbids universe, and is opening up each of those worlds for free exploration. The same can be said of battle too, with the game removing the grid system to let you freely control each of the three heroes in play. There are still similar turn-based, tactical rules to follow, but should allow for more creativity taking on foes.

Persona 5 Royal

Release date: October 21, 2022

Get ready because the Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart on Switch. At long last the world of Persona is arriving on Nintendo's console with the launch of Persona 5 Royal. As the enhanced re-release, the Royal Edition introduces new memorable characters, additional story content and all of the previously released DLC into one package. With it's slick music, satisfying combat, and engrossing story, we're looking forward to finding out how it runs on the Switch this October.

Harvestella

Release date: November 4, 2022

Harvestella is an upcoming life sim farming RPG from Square Enix. Set in the new fantasy world in the peaceful village of Lethe, you can farm, craft items, gather materials, fish, get to know the locals and form friendships as you go about your daily life. Seasons will change from Spring through to Winter, but it's said that they'll soon give way to a season known as Quietus, aka the season of death - that certainly doesn't sound like good news. It's up to you to try and overcome any threats and uncover the mystery of the death season.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Release date: November 18, 2022

Pokemon's going truly open-world this year, with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to drop later this year. Yes, there's another Poke-venture arriving in 2022, building on the foundations laid by January's Pokemon Legends: Arceus . Arriving alongside the Gen 9 Pokedex, we'll be exploring a brand new locale inspired by Spain and the Mediterranean with seamless exploration.

Dragon Quest Treasures

Release: December 9, 2022

As a Dragon Quest series spin-off, Dragon Quest Treasures follows two siblings Erik and Mia who find themselves in the magical realm of Draconia. With treasure-hunting aspirations, the pair set out to get their hands on treasure with their creature companions Purrsula and Porcus at their side. As you try to hunt down riches, you can also team up with monsters in the realm. The spin-off is said to be a prequel of sorts that takes place before the events of Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Sonic Frontiers

Release date: Winter 2022

The blue hedgehogs latest adventure Sonic Frontiers is speeding its way on the Switch towards the end of 2022. With what Sega describes as "open-zone freedom", the new action experience takes place on Starfall Islands, which is said to be home to an ancient civilization. As you zip your way through the zones, you'll be able to make use of Sonics skills to spin and dash across the landscapes.

TBC 2022

Bayonetta 3

Release date: TBC 2022

Bayonetta is back, baby. Bayonetta 3 was announced back in 2017, and you'll finally get to play it on Switch five years later. Expect everything you'd want out of a Bayonetta title and then some: gun fights, dancing, witty one-liners, gigantic Kaiju you'll have to fight with your own Gozdilla-ish monster. Bayonetta 3 will sure to deliver on all the hair outfits, gun-toting, and then some when it drops sometime next year.

Return to Monkey Island

Release date : TBC 2022

The Return of Monkey Island is bringing back the classic series from Ron Gilbert with a new adventure. Continuing on the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, Return of Monkey Island is described as an evolution of the classic point-and-click gameplay, with puzzles to solve and islands to explore. While no exact release date has been announced, the adventure is set to arrive on the Switch later this year in 2022.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Release date: TBC 2022

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is the sequel to the critically acclaimed indie hit that was Oxenfree. However, don't fret if you've not played the original, because this is an entirely new story. Yes, the same heroine remains and she's returning to her home town, but this is an story that's unconnected to the events of the original game. Instead, Riley is investigating a new mystery in Camena, and finds something rather unexpected - and more importantly, supernatural.

2023 upcoming Switch games

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Release date: Spring 2023

We now have a better idea of what the Breath of the Wild sequel will be, with the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct revealing that the game will be extending the original adventure's map to the skies above it. We still have no information on a potentially playable Zelda, but Link's definitely had a few upgrades since our last jaunt around Hyrule, with various new abilities like the option to teleport through structures or wield fire. Interestingly, the recent announcement of the Breath of the Wild 2 delay - which has pushed the adventure back to Spring 2023 - also showed off a glimpse of the Master Sword with a new design . Could this mean the sword will have a new power? We're can't wait to find out more, that's for sure.

Blanc

Release date : February 2023

Blanc immediately caught our eye with it's beautiful black and white hand-drawn art style and adorable protagonists. Set to take us on an "emotional journey", Blanc follows the story of of a wolf cub and a fawn in a snowy world who must work to together to make it home through the frigid terrain. With online and local co-op support, the puzzle element comes into play as you try to use the unique skills of the wolf cub and the fawn to progress.

Persona 4 Golden

Release date: TBC 2023

As the enhanced version of Persona 4 which originally released on the PS2, Persona 4 Golden takes you to town of Inaba as a highschool student and his friends who gets caught up in a strange series of murders. Experiencing school life by day, you'll get to know fellow students, form bonds, take part in social gatherings, or spend time at home with the family. By night, though, you'll venture into dungeons to face the darker side of the people you've come to know. As a memorable coming of age story with plenty of mystery, it's sure to find a happy home on Switch.

Persona 3 Portable

Release date: TBC 2023

Happily, alongside 4 Golden and 4 Royal, Persona 3 Portable is also coming to Switch. Originally released on the PSP as an enhanced version of the PS2 version with alternative protagonist routes, Persona 3 Portable sees you play as a teenage student who sets out to investigate the Dark Hour, a period of time that occurs every night that most aren't aware of. During this time, people turn into coffins and monsters known as Shadows roam. When you're looking into this strange occurrence alongside your friends, you go about your day-to-day at school, forming bonds and building skills. With Japanese and English voice acting, the Switch version also comes with full HD graphics.

Minecraft Legends

Release date : TBC 2023

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game that takes place in the blocky universe. Set in a new - albeit familiar - world, you're free to explore its lands, which are full of different biomes, resources, and wildlife. You'll have to fight against the Piglin invasion in the overworld by gathering resources to build up defenses and engage in strategic battles. You can also form alliances and friendships with others in the world as you help them protect their homes. It looks set to be an interesting new direction for the Minecraft universe.

TBC

Mineko's Night Market

Release date: TBC

If you are incapable of watching the Mineko's Night Market trailer and suppressing squeaks at all the adorable kitties it contains, this isn't a game for you. It's basically a kind of game like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, where you explore, craft, oh and breed cats. The cute little balls of fluff will follow you around as you play as Mineko who's just moved to Mount Fugu Island, and is also accompanied by her giant cat-like friend Abe. Together, you'll gather resources and craft items to sell at your market stall, play loads of mini-games, and of course, befriend kittens. Lots and lots and lots of kitties. Sounds rather wonderful, doesn't it?

Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2

Release date: TBC

Dynasty Warriors, with its endless procession of idiot enemy fodder whose only goal is to give your attack button a workout, is certainly divisive. But whatever your stance on the series is, there's no denying that Koei Tecmo's spin-offs, which include the Zelda-inspired Hyrule Warriors, show that the series' button-mashing formula still has room for experimentation. Dragon Quest Heroes heroes was a surprisingly delightful take on the musou genre, taking the series' classic RPG framework and dressing it around real-time action combat and monster collection. This combo will include the entire first game along with its sequel, meaning you'll get to spend hundreds of hours slicing through slimes at home or on the go.

Yokai Watch 4

Release date: TBC

If you're a Pokemon fan, you probably already know about the Yo-Kai Watch series. It follows a similar format in that you collect critters that also function as your companions as a young kid. That's, of course, reducing it somewhat, but I for one am ridiculously excited about Yo-Kai Watch 4. It's already looking incredible, and actually might make Pokemon Let's Go look a bit 3DS era. In terms of new gameplay features, it'll introduce a brand new item, called the Yokai Ark, which will let players travel between three worlds that are all set in different time periods, and feature their own protagonist. It should be quite the beast, and a good distraction before the real Pokemon Switch RPG arrives.

