ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Ab-solutely Amazing! Photos of Khloe Kardashian’s Toned Tummy Has Us Seriously Inspired

By Megan Heintz
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

OK, Khloé Kardashian , we see you! If you're in need of some summer fitspo , look no further than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's abs. The reality star had an impressive weight loss over the years and loves flaunting her hard-earned body .

Strong Mama! Khloe Kardashian's Weight Loss Over the Years Is Impressive

The Good American founder first found a passion for fitness amid her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom . She split from former NBA player in 2013, but they weren’t legally divorced until 2016.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” the Revenge Body host told host Jay Shetty on his “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

Khloé had another significant weight loss after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in 2018 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson . The Strong Looks Better Naked author said she "dieted" to drop 60 pounds during a conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh in May 2020.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” KoKo explained while answering a fan about what “percentage” of her fit figure is from diet versus exercise.

These days, Khloé noted she's in her “weight vicinity goal,” so she has a bit more wiggle room when it comes to the scale. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream,’” she said.

Hot, Hot, Hot! The Sexiest Kardashian-Jenner Photos of 2021 So Far

Considering what a challenge it can be to keep your diet in check, KoKo admitted she'd “rather put more effort into the gym” than micromanage her diet. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” the reality starlet said. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Stay strong out there, K! Keep scrolling to see Khloé most ab-tastic photos.

Comments / 4

Related
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed

Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo

Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Is So Cute Flashing A Peace Sign At 6th Birthday Party With Khloe: Video

Khloe Kardashian appeared in charge of documenting the KarJenner kids’ parties once again, as she shared videos of her niece Dream Kardashian’s 6th birthday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had an epic bash, which Khloe referred to as a “butterfly extravaganza” in her Instagram Stories, as seen below. In one of the snaps, Dream flashes a peace sign as she snuggles up to her Aunt Koko.
toofab.com

Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson's Son's First Birthday

Thompson was not mentioned or tagged in the birthday tribute. Maralee Nichols is commemorating her and Tristian Thompson's baby boy, Theo, on his first birthday. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared a carousel of photos of a birthday photoshoot as well as a throwback pic of her maternity shoot.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Can’t Move His Kids Away From Kim Kardashian But Can Attend Their Birthday Parties

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, are legally done and over. But their family of six will continue to function, as they coparent kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and share joint legal custody. And in documents obtained by HollywoodLife on November 29, a few notable details emerged, including the fact that the famously mercurial rapper won’t be able to move his children away from their mother’s Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, but he will be able to attend their birthday parties — with some conditions.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy