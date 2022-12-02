Ab-solutely Amazing! Photos of Khloe Kardashian’s Toned Tummy Has Us Seriously Inspired

OK, Khloé Kardashian , we see you! If you're in need of some summer fitspo , look no further than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's abs. The reality star had an impressive weight loss over the years and loves flaunting her hard-earned body .

The Good American founder first found a passion for fitness amid her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom . She split from former NBA player in 2013, but they weren’t legally divorced until 2016.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” the Revenge Body host told host Jay Shetty on his “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

Khloé had another significant weight loss after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in 2018 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson . The Strong Looks Better Naked author said she "dieted" to drop 60 pounds during a conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh in May 2020.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” KoKo explained while answering a fan about what “percentage” of her fit figure is from diet versus exercise.

These days, Khloé noted she's in her “weight vicinity goal,” so she has a bit more wiggle room when it comes to the scale. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream,’” she said.

Considering what a challenge it can be to keep your diet in check, KoKo admitted she'd “rather put more effort into the gym” than micromanage her diet. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” the reality starlet said. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Stay strong out there, K! Keep scrolling to see Khloé most ab-tastic photos.