The 32 Best Self-Help Books for Women to Read in 2022

By Rachel Epstein
Marie Claire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days when self-help books for women were cheesy, impersonal, and boring. Now, if you know where to look, you'll find empowering,...

zeiy

Opinion: Why Do You Need to Read This Book if You Have Lost Hope in Life?

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. This book was written by the Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who spent three years in four different Nazi concentration camps including Auschwitz. In 1945 he was freed by the Soviet troops and returned home soon after. There he witnessed that his entire family had been killed by the Nazis. In this book, he describes his experiences in the concentration camps and how he managed to survive and even live a meaningful life in such a terrible situation.
Psych Centra

What Are The 7 Principles of Mindfulness?

Applying the seven essential attitudes of mindfulness can help you cultivate awareness of the present moment and may help calm your anxious mind. Mindfulness involves being in the present moment and being aware of where you are and what you’re doing. The essence of mindfulness is awareness of your...
Fast Company

How psychology can help you change someone’s mind

If you’ve ever tried to change someone’s mind but found they were completely unwilling to budge in their thinking, it can help to understand how the brain works. Changing your mind—or someone else’s—is a complex process done through assimilation or accommodation, says David McRaney, author of How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion and host of the science podcast You Are Not So Smart.
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
Inc.com

How Emotionally Intelligent People Use the Rule of Rewiring to Hack Their Brains and Change Their Habits

Emily's a passionate entrepreneur who's doing a lot of things right...But she's also a workaholic. Emily has every intention of closing shop on Friday and spending the weekend with her family. But a potential client asked for a meeting this Saturday, and she couldn't say no. Sunday won't be a day off either, since she's trying to meet a deadline on a major project.
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
psychologytoday.com

How Accurately Does Your Partner Read Your Personality?

Long-term couples know each other better than anyone else, so they should be the best judges of each other's personalities. New research on the difference between self-and other-reported personality traits shows that partners see each other in a positive light. Instead of wishful thinking, try looking at your partner more...
CNET

Why Chasing Happiness Could Be Making Us Miserable

Most people want to be happy. "The pursuit of happiness" is even enshrined as a basic right in the Declaration of Independence, suggesting that whatever road gets you to "happy" -- whether it's daily morning runs, reading with the kids, dinner and drinks with friends or a simple five minutes of silence -- is a road you're entitled to take.
CNBC

'There's more to your life than work’: A therapist’s message to college grads

Building a healthy relationship with work can be tough when you're just entering the workforce. You want to excel and prove yourself, and "it's so easy to be defined by what you do," says Mary Gleason, a therapist based in Mentor, Ohio, who works with teens and adults and specializes in depression, anxiety, and grief. That could lead to daily overtime and, eventually, even burnout.
psychologytoday.com

Why Purpose Is a Requirement for Happiness

Happiness in life is a byproduct of meaning and purpose. Autopilot happiness is about feelings and sensations, which are short-lived. Meaning and purpose are a way of life. A sense of meaning and purpose rises from behaving consistently in accordance with your deepest values. Everyone wants to be happy, yet...
ConsumerAffairs

Mindfulness may improve interactions with coworkers, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University explored how consumers can improve their relationships with their coworkers. According to their findings, practicing mindfulness may improve interactions among coworkers, which in turn can lead to improvements in their work roles. “An understanding of how individuals bring mindfulness with...
Terri Kozlowski

Yes, It's Helpful To Have Courage To Live Life By Conquering Your Fears

Don't allow fear to keep your life stagnating. Instead, conquer your fears by learning ways to be more courageous and live your best life.~ Terri Kozlowski. Do you wish to become your authentic self? Begin by learning how to be courageous. The easiest way to realize your full potential is to live boldly and venture outside of your comfort zone. The problem is that you let your fears impede your success. Alternatively, you may avoid changing your life because of anxiety about the unknown. It’s time to conquer those fears.
EverydayHealth.com

How Black Joy Helps Me and My People Hold Our Collective Grief

I know what it means to mourn. I know what it means to look at what was once a life full of joy and levity — only to see heaviness and despair left as the fruits of the harvest of life. Since 2017, I’ve been in a free fall, rattled by loss. In a five-year period, I’ve lost one of my dearest and closest friends from graduate school, two beloved aunts, and my dad.
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research examines how factors like wedding planning and picking out a dress lead people to call off their wedding.

What were the most common factors that led people to call off their wedding?Victoria Priessnitz/Unsplash. From the time we meet our partner until we say “I do” there is often a natural momentum to our relationship’s journey. We meet, date, make it exclusive, introduce our partner to friends and family, get engaged, plan the wedding, and then walk down the aisle. Each step along the way requires greater investments of time and energy, and signals greater commitment. The further we get down the path, the harder it is to turn back.

