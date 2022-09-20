Best laser printers 2022

The best laser printers give you professional-grade prints at home, producing page after page of better print quality and lower printing costs than the majority of inkjet printers. Whether you want to run off pages of black-and-white text or a feature filled all-in-one color laser printer that will also scan, copy and fax, we've got the laser printer for you.

Our laser printer reviews look at everything from printing quality speed to ease of use and operating costs. It doesn't matter if you need one for the home or small office or just want an affordable unit, we're here to help you pick the best laser printer for your needs and budget.

For a complete comparison with other printers, check out our inkjet vs laser printer guide to see which technology is right for you. And see our picks for the best printers overall to check out all of our top all-in-one picks for home and office.

What are the best laser printers?

Our favorite laser printer overall is the Brother MFC-L2750DW, a monochrome laser printer with all-in-one capabilities that's built to handle all of the printing needs of a small office with speed and efficiency. In addition to fast printing and copying it has a speedy document feeder and extremely low cost per page.

Other favorites include the budget-friendly brother HL-L2390DW, which offers monochrome printing, scanning and copy capability, and sells for a very reasonable price.

For a slightly more expensive alternative, the HP LaserJet M234dwe is another great laser printer with lot's of cloud-friendly features, like printing from mobile and easy online connectivity.

Best laser printers right now

(Image credit: Brother)

Best laser printer overall

Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax | Display: 2.7-Inch Color Touch Screen | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Very fast printing and copying Very fast black-and-white scanning to PDF Fast document feeder Low cost per page Average color-scanning speed

The Brother MFC-L2750DW is a monochrome laser printer that delivers pretty much everything you want in an all-in-one printer. Made for small office use, this unit has a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages that handles pages quickly and affordably, with some of the best print speeds we've seen and printing costs as low as 2.7 cents per page.

The printer is also loaded with handy features like scanning and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. Two-sided copies are extra quick, thanks to two-sided scanning that captures the front and back of a page simultaneously and an automatic duplexer for two-sided printing. The printer even produced two-sided documents faster than some competitors printed one-sided pages. The MFC-L2750DW is especially convenient for an office printer, with easy connectivity that includes mobile printing.

This printer may cost a bit more up front, but the Brother MFC-L2750DW is the best combination of print quality, speed and value we've seen in a laser printer, which is why it's our Editors' Choice.

Read our full Brother MFC-L2750DW review .

(Image credit: Brother)

Best budget laser printer

Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy | Display: 2-Line Monochrome LCD | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Fast printing and black-and-white scanning High image quality Very low cost per page Above-average color-scanning speed No document feeder No fax capability

The Brother HL-L2390DW is a monochrome, laser, all-in-one printer that offers one thing rarely seen in a laser printer: a low price of entry. And while the cost may catch the eye of home and small-office users, the performance and feature set are nothing to scoff at, either.

But it's not just affordable at purchase; operating costs are low, too, with a cost per page of 3.7 cents using standard-capacity toner cartridges and just 2.7 cents with high-capacity toner.

Printing performance is sharp and faster than average; this printer handles scans and copies quickly, as well. If you want the benefits of a laser printer without the usual expense, the Brother HL-L2390DW is our best budget pick for you.

Read our full Brother HL-L2390DW review .

(Image credit: HP)

An affordable cloud-friendly laser printer

Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, Scan, Copy | Display: 1.27-inch monochrome LCD | Toner: Monochrome | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Fast text printing Quick duplex printing of text Copying is faster than average Six months of toner included Toner costs are slightly above average Small 1.27-inch monochrome LCD Cloud-focused functionality won't suit all users

If you're after a solid budget-friendly laser printer, the HP LaserJet M234dwe might be the right choice. This monochrome multifunction laser printer lets you print, copy and scan, with high quality printing, but scan and copy performance is a little slower than the category average, even if the quality is pretty good. The printer comes with six months of toner in the box, so you won't be hunting for a refill the week you start using it.

But it comes with some caveats. Toner expenses are a little high – unless you use HP's subscription ink and toner refill service, HP Instant Ink. And set up requires an HP account, with an app and several automatic opt ins for software and services you might not be interested in. If you're all about that HP life, it won't be an issue, but it's a bit much for our liking.

Read our full HP LaserJet M234dwe review .

How to choose a laser printer

When it comes to picking any type of printer the basics are the same. You are probably already aware that laser printing produces professional looking text documents at a lower cost per page than similar inkjet models. But there are other features to consider.

All in one functions like scanning and copying are included in all of the models on the above list, but one less common function is fax capability. If you work with medical or legal documents, faxing is indispensable, and you'll need a printer that includes it.

Print speed refers to how quickly a printer will complete a page in a document. In our reviews we test this capability, measured in pages per minute. If you need to print frequently, or in high volumes, faster print speeds are worth paying for.

Print quality is another concern, though the majority of laser printers offer some of the best print quality you can get, with sharp and detailed letter forms that leave documents looking professional.

What you won't get on most laser printers is color and photo printing capability. While there are color laser printers on the market, they do cost more. And among those, not every color printer is well-suited to printing photos, and those that do require special photo paper specifically for laser printers.

Printing costs are an ongoing concern for any printer, since even affordable toner refills have some associated expenses over time. Look for a lower cost per page in our product descriptions and reviews, and check out the individual reviews for a detailed discussion of how print costs might make one printer better than another.

How we test laser printers

Every laser printer we review is tested along several measures of performance, including print speed, quality and the cost of printing. We time and measure every test print in our benchmarking process, and compare every print to samples from other models. Along with evaluations of ease-of-use and individual features, we strive to accurately represent how well the printer will meet your day-to-day printing needs.

In addition to basic printing of black-and-white text and mixed media documents, we also test the scanning and copying capabilities. We compare the scan with the original image to see how accurately the scan captures details and color, but we also measure the scanning speed and copying output.

To measure the cost of owning and operating a laser printer, we look at the current street price of toner and the estimated number of pages that a given toner cartridge will produce, and calculate the cost of printing a single page. The higher the cost, the more expensive a given printer will be over time.

While these tests are relatively standard across all of the printers we review, we will adapt them as needed to handle different types of printer and unique capabilities of a given device. Wherever possible, we make sure that the tests are done in a way that is comparable from one unit to the next, and repeatable, so that we can confirm our conclusions.