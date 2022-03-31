ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

By Kristine Cannon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRxUn_0LTsba9400

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s not to love about spring? With fresh florals and warmer temps, everything changes — the weather, our home decor, even what we eat. Out with the heavier, comfort- food dishes (though we’ll still be relying on Ina Garten ’s Modern Comfort Food when the cravings hit) and in with fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies , like radishes, asparagus and rhubarb. And who better to turn to than the Barefoot Contessa for the best spring recipes ?

Spring is Garten’s favorite time of the year , especially in her garden, where she grows lettuce, chives and so much more. It’s also the time of the year she comes through with plenty of springtime party planning tips , because, as we all know, Easter’s around the corner, meaning family gatherings and plenty of food to keep guests full.

One of our favorite tips from Garten is to prepare dishes that’ll wow your guests without leaving you with a mess (and a meltdown) in the kitchen, and we have just the dishes that won’t stress you out and are guaranteed to please everyone.

Ahead, we’ve gathered all of Ina Garten’s best spring-time recipes to make for family and friends at your upcoming Easter feast .

Asparagus & Prosciutto Bundles

Asparagus season is between February and June, with April being the peak, so this veggie is a must-have in your spring dishes. This intermediate recipe serves six and is the most decadent asparagus dish you’ll probably ever have, as its co-stars include prosciutto, white truffle butter, and Gruyère cheese.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa .

Raspberry Rhubarb Crostata

Prime rhubarb season runs from April to June, so stock up once it hits the produce aisle. Then, immediately go to work whipping up this rhubarb crostata , which has a fruity filling that includes raspberries and orange zest and juice.

Get the recipe from Barefoot Contessa .

White Pizzas with Arugula

In the early spring and in the fall, arugula is back in season, so why not load up a white pizza with this leafy veggie? Garten’s white pizza recipe is quick and easy, especially if you opt for storebought dough.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Lamb Stew with Spring Vegetables

On cooler spring nights, a veggie-packed stew is in order. This particular lamb stew is filled with onions, turnips, green peas, potatoes, rosemary, thyme, tomatoes and garlic.

Get the recipe from Veggies by Candlelight .

Spring Green Risotto

With a five-out-of-five star rating and over 160 reviews, this spring green risotto is one of Garten’s most popular spring dishes — and for good reason. With chopped leeks, fennel, Arborio rice, asparagus, and peas, this bowl of risotto doesn’t skimp on the spring veggies.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Radishes with Butter & Salt

It doesn’t take much to throw together a tasty radish dish. Sometimes, it’s as easy as placing sliced radishes atop buttered French baguette, as this radishes with butter and salt recipe by Garten calls for.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Salad with Warm Goat Cheese

At your next dinner party, really impress your friends with this refreshing, not-too-filling warm goat cheese salad . It just takes 15 minutes, and you can brag that you made the dressing from scratch.

Get the recipe from Better Homes & Gardens .

Orzo with Roasted Vegetables

The orzo and veggies , including eggplants, bell peppers and onions, definitely shine in this perfectly balanced dish. Once you toss in the pine nuts, feta, scallions and the light, lemony dressing, you’ll be going in for seconds and thirds and…

Get the recipe from And They Cooked Happily Ever After .

Parmesan Chicken

Considered a fan favorite, this parmesan chicken recipe has a five-out-of-five star review with nearly 550 reviews. The best part? It takes just 30 minutes to make, leaving you with juicy, parmesan-crusted chicken breasts topped with a lemon vinaigrette-dressed salad in the same amount of time it takes to watch and episode of Barefoot Contessa while you cook.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Parmesan Primavera

This parmesan pasta combines all your favorite spring veggies, including peas, bell peppers, and carrots, as well as mint, parmesan and even goat cheese. Drizzled with olive oil, you’ll devour the bowl in one minute flat.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Strawberry Tarts

Gather the kids for this one because not only is this a dessert they’ll love helping you prepare and decorate with sliced strawberries, but they’ll also love licking the spatula clean of the raved-about cream filling used in this strawberry tart dessert .

Get the recipe from Food Network .

Strawberry Country Cake

Sure, strawberries are pretty much always in season, but this light, flavorful strawberry country cake screams spring. Make it for Easter, make it on a random Sunday — just do yourself a favor and make it.

Get the recipe from Food Network .

In search of more fresh recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4K6h_0LTsba9400

Watch: We Tried Ina Garten’s Overnight Mac & Cheese & We Totally Get Why It Broke the Internet

A version of this article was originally published in March 2020.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

SheKnows
SheKnows

39K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

12M+

Views

Related
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wait… Did Bold & Beautiful Just Set in Motion the Beginning of the End for Sheila… or Steffy?!?

As the confrontation between Finn’s wife and mother escalates, things could very quickly turn deadly. As is wont to happen on Bold & Beautiful, when a couple gets a sudden episode full of romance, lovemaking, looking back on fond memories and anticipating the brilliant future they have together, the most seasoned viewers may feel a sense of, well, foreboding…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

How to Make the Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg

The saying goes, “There’s more than one way to crack an egg.” Well, there’s also more than one way to boil one. Hard-boiling eggs in their shell is a popular and relatively easy way to prepare this versatile protein source as a convenient snack, fun appetizer, or tasty salad topper — among many, many other uses.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Good Food#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Best Spring Recipes#Modern Comfort Food
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

SheKnows

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy