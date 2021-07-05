Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe PBS NewsHour continues to provide in-depth analysis of current events with a news summary, live interviews and discussions of domestic and international issues.

TV & Videosnhpbs.org

DW The Day

The Day provides viewers with the background and analysis they need to understand the top stories of the last 24 hours. Join our Chief News Anchor Brent Goff as he puts the day's events into context and discusses them with experts and correspondents in the field. Watch DW The Day...
TV & VideosAdWeek

20/20, Judy Woodruff and PBS NewsHour Among 2021 Peabody Award Winners

On Thursday, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors unveiled all 30 programs representing the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020. “Whether documenting the horrors and struggles of Covid-19, amplifying critical discussions around police brutality, or simply entertaining us with heartfelt stories about our...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Norah O’Donnell’s net worth?

NORAH O'Donnell has been a lead television journalist for NBC and CBS during her career. In a career spanning over two decades, Norah O'Donnell has accomplished almost everything in print and television journalism. What is Norah O'Donnell's net worth?. As of 2021 Norah O'Donnell has an estimated net worth of...
WorldGossip Cop

Lester Holt Out At NBC News?

Beloved news anchor Lester Holt has been the face of NBC Nightly News since 2015. Earlier this year, one tabloid speculated NBC wanted to replace Holt with a younger, more attractive news anchor in order to boost the show’s ratings. Gossip Cop investigates the report. Is Lester Holt Being Pushed...
Family Relationshipsheraldcourier.com

PBS series filming family in Gordonsville

A Gordonsville family will be filmed next week for the PBS series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton." The series, described as a cross between "Antiques Roadshow" and "Finding Your Roots," follows Paxton, a Richmond native, as he works with a family living in the former Green Spring School. Filming is scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday.
TV & Videoslongislandadvance.net

A sobering American Indian PBS documentary

“Savage Land,” the 99-minute documentary scheduled to stream on Friday, June 25, then shown on PBS stations beginning Nov. 1 during Native American Indian Month, was a nine-year odyssey …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Visual Artpncguam.com

PBS to broadcast ‘A Journey Through Abstraction’ tonight

The National Endowment for the Humanities provided CARES Act Emergency Relief grant funding to Humanities Guahan for individuals and to non-profit organizations. One of the grant recipients is local artist Dawn Lees Reyes, who proposed to develop a perspective of “A Journey through Abstraction,” which addresses the western transformation of abstract art and its history and incorporating those renowned artists’ concepts and techniques in Dawn’s artwork using Guam’s textures.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

LGBT Pride Month on PBS #Pride2021

I’m a huge fan of PBS programming and this month they are going all out for Pride! Check out what to watch to help you celebrate (or help you recover from celebrating) on PBS. I especially recommend Man In An Orange Shirt. Celebrate Pride Month this June and every day...
Musicazpbs.org

Arizona PBS Presents a Selection of Arts & Music

Explore our collection of arts & music-related programs airing on Arizona PBS throughout June and July!. The 41st edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over the Washington, DC skyline.
Moviesaustinpbs.org

Tenth Annual PBS Short Film Festival

The festival features two selections from Austin-based filmmakers: Ms. Diva Trucker and Guest of Honor. Read more about our local entries below. A long-haul trucker turns to YouTube to combat loneliness and social isolation. Under the handle “MsDivaTrucker43” she discovers a supportive community of women who share the same struggle to succeed while working in an industry that is 96% male.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

PBS profiling Chuck Berry

In Their Own Words PBS special includes Pope Francis and Princess Diana. This summer, PBS presents three new In Their Own Words primetime specials that explore the lives and impact of some of the most intriguing figures in recent history. Combining exclusive interviews with archival footage and each subject’s own words to help tell the story, the series sheds light on these compelling personalities and examines their continuing influence.
Entertainmenttoughpigs.com

Kermit Joins PBS’ A Capitol Fourth

It’s almost Independence Day! So celebrate the red, white, and blue, but throw in a touch of green this year, because Kermit the Frog is partaking in PBS’ annual A Capitol Fourth broadcast. To what extent he will appear is not exactly clear at the moment based on PBS’ descriptions. He could be performing a song, or he could just be there to introduce a number from Train. We’ll just have to watch and find out*.
Moviesomahanews.net

Mamoru Hosoda's animation 'Belle' added to Cannes

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Ahead of raising the curtain on its 74th edition on Tuesday (July 6), Cannes has made a late addition to its program in the form of Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's feature animation 'Belle'. According to Deadline, the picture marks the director's return to Cannes following...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Twin Peaks, Freaks and Geeks & More: Britt's 5 Binge Emergency Shows

The lists continue of new shows, upcoming ones, and potential ones that occupy our minds, but somedays it's nice to go back to a classic for a good time. But what about those days when your craving a classic binge but you're just not sure what will satisfy it? The following list is made up of five shows, some older than others, that I find myself going back to again and again. From St. Elsewhere and Twin Peaks to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wings, and Freaks and Geeks, here's why these five shows would be perfect for any and every "In Case of Binge Emergency" situation.
Celebritieswaer.org

Aisha Harris

Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. From 2012 to 2018, Harris covered culture for Slate Magazine as a staff writer, editor and the host of the film and TV podcast Represent, where she wrote about everything from the history of self-care to Dolly Parton's (formerly Dixie) Stampede and interviewed creators like Barry Jenkins and Greta Gerwig. She joined The New York Times in 2018 as the assistant TV editor on the Culture Desk, producing a variety of pieces, including a feature Q&A with the Exonerated Five and a deep dive into the emotional climax of the Pixar movie Coco. And in 2019, she moved to the Opinion Desk in the role of culture editor, where she wrote or edited a variety of pieces at the intersection of the arts, society and politics.
New Orleans, LAblackfilm.com

POV Docuseries Returns July 5 For Season 34 On PBS

POV – the critically acclaimed docuseries – is returning for its 34th season Monday, July 5th on PBS . The series consists of a slate of films that reaffirm public media’s vital role as a platform for the people while sparking national dialogue. America’s longest-running documentary series’ newest season follows artists, activists, elders, comedians, frontline workers and politicians across the globe as they navigate their personal stories and the larger histories under which they take shape.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Qubein to host new series on PBS

HIGH POINT — President Nido Qubein of High Point University has landed a new television gig with PBS North Carolina. “Side By Side With Nido Qubein,” a weekly interview show hosted by Qubein, will premiere Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., immediately following “PBS NewsHour.” PBS North Carolina officials announced the new show Tuesday.

