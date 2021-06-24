Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gretchen Wilson Was ‘Very Frustrated’ With a Couple of Songs While Making Her ‘Here for the Party’ Album

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
The Boot
The Boot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gretchen Wilson's 2004 studio debut, Here for the Party, cemented the country star's place in the spotlight, nabbing her four Top 10 singles, including the smash hit "Redneck Woman." However, despite the album's success, Wilson didn't exactly love every song on the project while she was cutting it. In fact,...

theboot.com

Comments / 4

The Boot

The Boot

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Gretchen Wilson
Person
John Rich
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Here For The Party#Taste Of Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
MusicVulture

Mickey Guyton Will Release Her Long-, Long-Awaited Debut Album on September 24

More than six years ago, Mickey Guyton released her first single on Capitol Nashville, the stirring breakup ballad “Better Than You Left Me.” Now, after a long journey through the country music ringer as one of the genre’s most prominent and groundbreaking — and thus, criticized — Black women, Guyton will release her debut album, featuring that song along with 15 others. Remember Her Name, out September 24, is a years-in-the-making project for Guyton, coming after a breakout 2020 that saw Guyton perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards (as the first-ever Black woman soloist) and earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance (again, as the first Black woman in the country field), and led to questions over her stalled career.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Song Kang Makes Sure Han So Hee Is Okay While Filming “Nevertheless”

JTBC’s “Nevertheless” has shared another fun behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the drama!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Nevertheless” is a new romance drama starring Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who doesn’t want to date but still wants to have flings.
Beauty & Fashiontheboxhouston.com

Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy With Hubby Russell Wilson

Ciara has been serving face, hair, body, and fashion in Italy all weekend long alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and we’re absolutely here for it!. The couple jet-setted to Italy for a romantic getaway this holiday weekend and ever since Ciara touched down, she’s been slaying every day. On Friday, the “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to share her look of the day: a sexy and sleek black leather wrap dress. The dress featured two front pockets, a belted silhouette, and long sleeves that she pushed up. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including diamond rings and gold bangles. She rocked a matching black leather handbag, black strappy heels, and sleek black sunglasses and wore her hair in a platinum blonde, blunt bob. Her football player husband complimented her look perfectly in a black-and-gold baroque-print shirt, black slacks, and his own black shades.
MusicTODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson belts out Beach Boys hit 'God Only Knows' — with a little help

Kelly Clarkson just performed a “Kellyoke” number like no other. On Thursday’s episode of the hit-maker’s eponymous talk show, she celebrated families reuniting after lifting their lockdowns by belting out the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows.” And while photos and videos of those sweet, hug-filled reunions played on the screen behind her, Clarkson hosted an amazing family reunion right on her stage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'White Liar': The Story Behind Miranda Lambert's Small Town Scandal

Small town stories and country music always seem to work perfectly together. When Miranda Lambert and her friend Natalie Hemby sat down to write 'White Liar,' they knew this combination would make the song a country hit. The song, as well as the story in the music video, is about a woman calling out her fiance on their wedding day for cheating -- come to find out in the bridge, she's been cheating too -- with the best man.
MusicCMT

WATCH: Dierks Bentley Performs “Different For Girls” With Daughter Evie

Typically, Dierks Bentley would be joined onstage by “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” vocalist Elle King for his 2016-released track “Different For Girls.” However, King’s in the final trimester of her pregnancy with her first child, so she was unavailable to join Bentley at his recent appearance at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout on July 10. So instead, the country star was joined onstage by another — less renowned, yet still gifted — vocalist: his 12-year-old daughter, Evie.
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Rory Feek Calls Upon Dolly Parton, and More to Deliver First Project Since Wife Joey’s Passing: ‘Gentle Man’

“I never planned to be in the spotlight, my wife [Joey Feek] pulled me in, in 2008,” Rory Feek tells American Songwriter. The couple, Joey + Rory, won hearts as contestants on CMT’s Can You Duet. After placing third, their success expanded beyond the set, landing the duo hit singles, including “Cheater, Cheater” and “That’s Important To Me.” In 2014, they welcomed daughter Indiana. Shortly after, Joey was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She passed away on March 4, 2016.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1956, Elvis Presley recorded “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” at the RCA Records’ New York studios. When the two songs were released as a double-sided single later that year, they hit #1 and stayed there for 11 weeks. That session also marked the first time that Elvis used the gospel trio the Jordanaires as his backup group.

Comments / 4

Community Policy