ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Clueless’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263QxT_0LT1piio00

Totally buggin'! Believe it or not, the Clueless movie is more than 20 years old. While that may make someone like Amber say, "Whatever," it's giving fans a sense of nostalgia.

Dedicated fanatics were especially excited to learn that some of the cast members reunited in March 2019. Alicia Silverstone , Paul Rudd , Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer took the stage at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo for a panel dedicated to the 1995 film.

Silverstone posted pictures of her reunion with the trio at C2E2 on Instagram, captioning one snapshot of the foursome: "So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer! They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2."

"Rollin' with the homies..." Faison, who played Murray Duvall, captioned a similar photo. (That phrase was coined by the "tragically unhip" Tai, originated by the late Brittany Murphy .)

During the panel, Silverstone, Rudd and Meyer reflected on working with Murphy , who passed away in 2009 at the age of 32. She died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple-drug intoxication.

"I love when she [as Tai] says, 'You're a virgin who can't drive,'" the Batman & Robin actress, who played leading lady Cher Horowitz, said. "It's just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie. It's just, her face scrunches up so good."

The Ant-Man actor, who played Cher's ex-stepbrother, Josh, chimed in: "She was a sweet person, too. She was ... she was just always so smiley. And sweet."

Meyer, who originated the role of Murphy's onscreen love interest, Travis Birkenstock, also sang the actress' praises, calling her, "Ridiculously talented."

Fellow former costars Stacey Dash , Jeremy Sisto , Elisa Donovan and Justin Walker were noticeably absent from the event.

In June 2021, Donavan revealed where she thought her character , Amber, would be today.

“I always think that Amber would be married to someone extremely wealthy and driving him crazy. I’m sure he travels a lot just so that he doesn’t have to be around her,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “And she probably has some sort of a fashion line, but she definitely is a little bit like an Andy Warhol where she’s not really doing the art, but she’s getting a lot of the credit for it."

Silverstone celebrated the film’s 27th anniversary in July 2022. She captioned throwback footage via Instagram : “27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy Anniversary, Cher!”

Scroll down to see the cast, then and now!

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay

Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba. The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Breckin Meyer
Person
Stacey Dash
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Brittany Murphy
Person
Elisa Donovan
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Person
Robin
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Donald Faison
Us Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’

He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank, 48, Announces She’s Expecting ‘Miracle’ Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Clueless#Film Star#Donald Aison
Us Weekly

Kanye West Fires Back at ‘Lying’ Khloe Kardashian, Claims Family ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago on Her Birthday

The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kanye West Drags Justin Bieber Into Drama After Hailey Bieber Speaks Out Against His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt: ‘Am I Canceled?’

Stirring the pot. After Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed support for Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Kanye West chose to address the comments by involving her husband, Justin Bieber. “Wait Am I canceled again???,” West, 45, captioned a screenshot of an article detailing Hailey’s response via Instagram on Wednesday,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years

The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Ian Ziering and Estranged Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement 3 Years After Split

Moving forward. Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have finalized a divorce settlement three years after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s court case was “settled” as of Monday, October 3, according to court documents obtained by Us. A judgment was filed with a Los Angeles County Superior Court on that same date.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow: A Timeline of Their Relationship

After more than two decades together, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow’s romance has only gotten stronger. The Real Housewives of Orange County star initially asked her pal’s boyfriend, who was a transplant surgeon, to fix her up with any Jewish doctor he knew. The Botched personality was then called to join the trio for a double date. “He […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy