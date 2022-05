Fortnite llamas are always nice to see, as these iconic piñatas have consistently been a rare discovery in the game despite evolving into a widely known symbol of the battle royale itself. Significant changes have been made to these 'Supply Llamas', as they're officially named, with the previously static objects now becoming live creatures. This means the previous methods of either interacting with them or smashing them open with your pickaxe are no longer options, and instead you'll need to chase them down in Fortnite while inflicting enough damage to destroy them before they teleport away.If you're looking for the best Fortnite llama locations, then here's what you need to know about them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO