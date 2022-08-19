ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline

By Esther Lee
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Opposites attract! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might seem as different as can be — but they make a perfect match.

The musical duo met while working on The Voice in 2015 and quickly fell for each other in the wake of their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert . After five years together, Shelton finally popped the question in October 2020.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" the country crooner gushed via Instagram alongside a sweet PDA pic from his proposal.

Stefani, for her part, teased that her answer was an obvious one. "Yes please! 💍🙏🏻," she captioned her own Instagram post at the time.

Two years earlier, the Oklahoma native revealed that his budding relationship with Stefani helped him get back from "rock bottom" after the end of his four-year marriage.

"It's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time," Shelton told Willie Geist during a June 2018 episode of Sunday Today . "I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal. ... But now here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us , and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level."

Stefani split from Rossdale in August 2015, and the exes share three sons: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. While the "Hollaback Girl" singer and Shelton hunkered down together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Stefani's kids have a soft spot for Shelton.

"Those boys look up to Blake in a big way," the source said in August 2020. "He's earned their respect as a father figure. He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence."

Scroll down to take a look back at all of Stefani and Shelton's sweetest moments together.

