ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

15 Wedding-Guest Dresses You'll Want to Wear Again and Again

By India Yaffe
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding the perfect dress to wear to a wedding can be hard. We're here to help you snag one that you'll not only love on the day of, but is versatile enough to wear again and again. This year, it feels like everyone we...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Wedding#Stress#Nordstrom
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
shefinds

The One Flattering Haircut Celebrities Swear By Because It Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Layered Haircuts Add Years To Your Look

Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of layered haircuts to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy