Santa Cruz, CA

Outstanding in the Field’s Epic Outdoor Dinners Are Back

By From the Editor
Posted by 
AFAR
AFAR
 1 day ago
Outstanding in the Field will be following all local COVID regulations and safety protocols for each dinner. Be quick—this open-air dinner series sells out quickly. After calling off its 2020 tour of outdoor dinners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outstanding in the Field just announced dates and released tickets for its return in 2021. Founded in 1999, these “pop-up restaurants in a farm field,” hosted everywhere from the foothills of Mount Fuji to California’s Stinson Beach, have brought chefs, farmers, and the public together in at least 15 different countries and all 50 states.

AFAR

AFAR

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

