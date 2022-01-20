ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Everything You Need to Know About Hair Gloss

By Kristina Rodulfo
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that feeling when you step out of your favorite salon after a fresh color? Your hair is glossy, shiny, pretty much runway-ready (even if your runway is the sidewalk). But after a few washes, dullness can start to set in. If you want the impact of a just done...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Squalane - What You Need To Know About The Dry Skin Saving Ingredient

Skintellectuals - ELLE's panel of pros pass judgement on the latest skincare trends, techniques and ingredients. Not to be confused with squalENE (lipids produced by our skin cells), squalANE is being hailed as the latest superstar skincare ingredient that might just be the solution to your thirsty winter skin. Touted by dermatologists and natural skincare obsessives alike as the ultimate moisturising ingredient du jour, squalane might not sound so glamorous, but reports are claiming that it could be the most fabulous thing to happen to your skin barrier since hyaluronic acid. Rumours and Google results aside, we turned to the experts to find out.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

TikTok Thinks the 2000s Pouf Hairstyle Is Back (!) — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Low-rise jeans, thin brows, Juicy Couture — Y2K is back whether we old millennials like it or not. Sometimes it’s a big surprise when a 2000s trend comes back into fashion and others you can see coming like a car crash in slow motion. The pouf hairstyle is the latter. Maybe you call it a hair bump but regardless, it was the thing for It girls in the early aughts. All our faves, such as Mary-Kate Olsen, Beyonce, Hilary Duff...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Mondo
The Independent

8 best acne patches for a flawless, pimple-free complexion

Acne patches have always seemed a little too good to be true. The idea that a sticker could achieve what our regular skincare routine cannot is tough to comprehend, but it really can be that easy – if you know which ones to use.For the sceptics clinging to their serums and exfoliants, there is some science behind these patches. Most are made of hydrocolloid, a gel-like mixture of natural polymers clinically proven to improve the appearance of blemishes. Applied over the top like a mini-bandage, the patches help absorb fluid, reduce swelling and redness, and calm inflammation.There’s also the added...
SKIN CARE
Elle

Why Is Everyone Obsessed With UGGs All Over Again?

Along with crop tops, ultra-low-slung jeans and bejewelled, well, everything, UGG boots are an early 2000s trend which most were delighted to see the back of. That is, until they were suddenly everywhere again – on the feet of Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, and even Cher, who has just been announced as the face of UGG’s new SS22 campaign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

15 Best False Eyelashes That Will Transform Your Look

Click here to read the full article. Nothing compares to the transformative abilities of a quality pair of false eyelashes. Whether you’re someone who typically only uses one coat of mascara or loves to go all out with a bold liner and smoky eye, these reusable game-changers accentuate your eyes by adding flattering dimension and volume that, in turn, elongate your natural eye shape. But not all faux lashes are created equally, nor will every pair properly emphasize every eye shape or meet your criteria of what a pair of falsies should (and should not) do. That’s where we come...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

‘Expensive Brunette’ Hair Is Taking Over Hollywood — & TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Something happened a few months ago to the women of Hollywood. Everyone with warm, sunny, California-blonde hair suddenly went to the dark side. OK, not everyone but many of our favorite faces, such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish — to name a few. And then there are the classic brunettes that went for an even more rich hue, such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. This resurgence of brown hair has been called “expensive brunette.”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Salon#Hair Products#Hair Color Trends#Hair Conditioner#Founder Creative#Xmondo
StyleCaster

The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time, and for good reason. It’s not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero ingredient needs a trusty sidekick, and vitamin C is no exception. Boost the benefits of vitamin C with another MVP skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid. These ingredients make up the dream team that’ll seriously help you step up your skincare game. On the one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Introducing the Sluffer—Winter’s New It-Shoe

Every once in a while—and especially during the winter, when cold-weather footwear is of paramount importance—a new shoe style comes seemingly out of nowhere, ostensibly designed to withstand frigid temperatures, that is equal parts polarizing and covetable. In the early 2000s, the style in question was undoubtedly the Ugg boot, a controversial yet indisputably comfortable trend, once rejected and now beloved by the fashion world. Then came the Croc, a utilitarian staple akin to a rubber clog that has since been given the high-fashion treatment by the likes of Balenciaga and Christopher Kane.
APPAREL
The Guardian

Ten of the best shampoos

I used to mask my horror when people told me they washed their hair with “any old thing”. These days, I am more relaxed. Not because it’s less alarming, but because this pedestrian approach is so prevalent, and part of me gets it. Hair washing is, let’s be honest, a perfunctory necessity. And we achieve this with an equally perfunctory commodity, aka soap. But really, if you care a jot about the stuff that sprouts from your hair follicles, what you wash your hair with is important. Because washing your hair is so much more than cleaning. It can make the difference between hair that feels and looks more brusque than a bad temper and hair that brims with health and hydration, even in the depths of winter. A good shampoo is about reducing breakage, promoting scalp health and stimulating growth (Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader), maintaining colour (Kérastase), fighting pollution (Christophe Robin) creating body and volume (Philip Kingsley), and springy coils as opposed to frizzy ones (Pattern, Charlotte Mensah, Living Proof). Every so often, if you can’t be bothered to wash your hair, a decent dry shampoo (Davines) will give your hairstyle new life (until you really need that wash). Of course, this won’t wash on every hair – dry shampoo and Afro hair do not make good bedfellows. So this is not for everyone. But a good co-wash is. Function of Beauty’s version – a rich, cleansing conditioner that cleans and moisturises hair – is customised to your preferences. So there we are. Hair washing. Anything but basic.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Elle

Gucci X North Face's Sell-Out Collaboration Just Dropped A Surprise New Collection

The second chapter in the fashion fairytale that is the Gucci x The North Face collaboration has just landed – and there are quite a few surprises in store. First up, the brands have opted for a rather unlikely star to front the collab: TikTok’s 21-year-old trainspotting sensation, Francis Bourgeois. In his modelling debut, Bourgeois made the most of his love of all things locomotive for the new campaign – playing a train announcer who welcomes models decked in Gucci X The North Face on a fantastical journey through the Alps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Glows In Green Midi Dress, But She Doesn’t Want You to See Her Unexpected Fluffy Shoes

Julianne Hough made a bright appearance on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The 33-year-old dancer asked her her followers for their opinion on her latest look through a poll, writing, “You like this dress? Ignore the shoes.” In the new shot, Hough donned a green dress by Alex Perry. The Monroe Crêpe Satin Midi dress retails for $2,055. Cut from crêpe satin to a fitted silhouette, the vibrant garment features a knotted detail at the bust and a flatteringly high back vent. The form-fitting dress also includes pointy shoulder pads and hidden zip details at the cuffs. The Alex Perry brand is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Winter and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. If you pay any attention to TikTok, then you’ll know that skinny jeans are over. Super baggy styles have been dominating the past few seasons, and we’re feeling the mid-’90s comfortable style that has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop...
APPAREL
Elle

Here’s Jennifer Lopez Stunning in a Leather Cutout Bandeau

Jennifer Lopez brought back the hot girl summer aesthetic in the heart of winter, posing in a leather cutout bandeau on her Instagram. Lopez put her toned midriff on display and asked her followers for their opinion, “Jacket or no jacket!? ⬇️”. This content is imported from...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy