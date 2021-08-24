The 11 best free brush fonts

Free brush fonts are a guaranteed way to ensure that your creative projects, whether printed or digital, look unique, playful and professional without breaking the bank. We know that there are plenty of brush fonts to choose from out there, but not all of them are up to scratch. So to save you some time we have compiled a list of the best free brush fonts we could find. While all of these brushes are free for personal use, only some are free for commercial use too, so make sure you check the terms before you use them.