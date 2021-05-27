newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV’s Shadiest Behind-the-Scenes Shakeups: ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘The Affair’ and More

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brbFY_0LP8AOaa00
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME; Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Drama alert! Not everyone gets along at work, but when it comes to TV, some of the drama behind the scenes turns into next-level clashes. Us Weekly has gathered just a few of the scandalous troubles that happened off-camera that ultimately changed things on camera.

When Katherine Heigl exited Grey’s Anatomy in 2010, she said it was to focus on her family. “Everyone had been working really hard to find an amicable and gracious way of letting go and moving on. It’s sad, but it’s what I wanted,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “My life changed so dramatically in the last six years. I started a family, and it changed everything for me. It changed my desire to work full-time.”

Many fans of the drama felt there was more to the story, as there had been rumors she was “difficult” to work with. In 2008, she chose not to enter the Emmy race saying, “I did not feel I was given the material this season to warrant a nomination,” a quote she later apologized to Shonda Rhimes for. “Everybody has bad days,” she told EW in 2010 of the statement. “I was a little defensive about my season because I thought I hadn’t had a great one. And a lot of that had to do with me and my performances.”

Although Heigl said the creator accepted her apology, the writer launched Scandal in 2014 and stated, “There are no Heigls in this situation. … I don’t put up with bulls–t or nasty people. I don’t have time for it.”

Grey’s Anatomy is only one of many shows that includes unseen drama. Sophia Bush exited Chicago P.D. in 2017 after four seasons, citing how unhappy she was. The One Tree Hill alum has detailed her experience in many interviews since, explaining that she dreaded going to work every day.

“You start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away, looks at the floor, looks at the ceiling, and you’re the one woman in the room and every man who’s twice your size doesn’t do something,” she shared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2018.

Scroll through the gallery below for more behind-the-scenes drama.

View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago P D#The Affair#Entertainment Weekly#Grey S Anatomy#Chicago P D#Tv#Scandal#Unseen Drama#Rumors#Ew#Off Camera#Things#Camera#Next Level Clashes#Changed#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Sophia Bush's TV Return Revealed 4 Years After 'Chicago P.D.' Exit

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is returning to television four years after leaving the NBC crime drama. On Friday night, CBS picked up Good Sam, a new medical drama, straight to series. It will air during the 2021-2022 TV season. Bush stars as a talented surgeon with a complicated relationship with her father. Since leaving Chicago P.D., Bush had several guest roles and starred in a spy drama pilot for CBS in 2019 that did not go forward.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

Is Kim Burgess Leaving 'Chicago PD'?

Chicago P.D.'s latest episode saw Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) nearly getting shot while chasing a suspect, and also struggling with her decision to adopt Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) after her parents were murdered. With all that drama, and Burgess thinking hard about what kind of mother she wants to be,...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 12 Finale Sneak Peek Shows Beloved Character Return

The NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale is bringing back fan-favorite character Hetty Lange as Nell Jones faces a major decision to make about her future. While Hetty (Linda Hunt) has been popping in periodically via video chat this season to share some much-needed advice, a new promo from Sunday's finale shows a stern-looking operation manager returning in person just as Nell (Renée Felice Smith) is told she has to "either sign or resign" by as Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney).
TV Seriesdoniphanherald.com

‘Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases a Major Challenge for Intelligence

Chicago P.D. is ending its eighth season with Intelligence targeting a ruthless crime ring, one that “threatens everything,” LaRoyce Hawkins (who plays Officer Kevin Atwater) teases. (The finale airs May 26.) “It’s a perfect crime ring to really challenge [the unit’s] integrity,” he continues. “[Deputy Superintendent] Sam Miller [Nicole Ari...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire EP Derek Haas discusses Stella’s next big challenge

When Chicago Fire returns tonight, it’s with some big developments for Stella Kidd. Showrunner Derek Haas dropped by One Chicago Center to talk about the episode, why the writers love Stella-centric installments, and the origin of one absurdly awesome scene. Check out what the executive producer had to tell us...
Chicago, ILimdb.com

Chicago P.D.'s Laroyce Hawkins Breaks Down That Burgess Twist, Teases Atwater and Ruzek Conflict in Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Chicago P.D. Read at your own risk. Things are not looking well for Burgess on Chicago P.D. More from TVLineChicago Fire Recap: 'Stellaride' Hits a Milestone, Casey Makes a DeclarationChicago P.D.'s Laroyce Hawkins Teases a 'Divided' Unit for the Rest of Season 8Law & Order: Svu Boss Tees Up Finale's 'Hopeful' Event, Explains Why That Benson/Stabler Diner Scene Was Mia.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Sam': Sophia Bush Returns to Primetime in First Look Photos

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is returning to prime-time television. As a part of their official upfront announcements. CBS released first look photos of Good Sam, the upcoming medical drama starring Bush and Jason Isaacs. The show was given a full-season pick-up and will air on CBS for the 2021-2022 fall season. Good Sam tells the story of "Dr. Samantha Griffith (Bush) as she learns the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, a role she’s had ever since the legendary leader of the place — her father (Isaacs) — fell into a coma. But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business."
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Call Your Mother' Canceled After One Season at ABC

“Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott and Joey Bragg, will not get a sophomore season. ABC has pulled the plug on the multi-cam family sitcom, which debuted this past January. It was created and executive produced by Kari Lizer, who is best known for creating and executive producing “The New Adventures of Old Christine” for CBS.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Rebel Star Katey Sagal: Cancellation Left the Cast 'Scratching Our Heads at the Reversal of Support From ABC'

Katey Sagal is speaking up about ABC’s decision to cancel Rebel after just five episodes had aired. The freshman drama from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff was one of five shows axed by the network on Friday. Additional casualties included the legal drama For Life and black-ish spinoff mixed-ish (both cancelled after two seasons), veteran family sitcom American Housewife and the Kyra Sedgwick-led freshman sitcom Call Your Mother.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Conners,’ ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘The Rookie’ Among Five ABC Renewals

Craig Erwich is has made his renewal decisions at ABC. The network’s newly installed entertainment president has handed out renewals for five of its 10 scripted originals that were on the bubble. Returning for the 2021-22 broadcast season are dramas A Million Little Things (for season four) and The Rookie (season four) as well as comedies The Goldbergs (season nine), The Conners (season four) and Home Economics (season two).
TV SeriesBlack Hills Pioneer

‘Chicago P.D’s Season 8 Finale Is Their Version of ‘Everybody’s in the Fire at the End’

The penultimate episode of Chicago P.D. Season 8 ended with one of Intelligence’s own, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), attacked while the unit and the rest of the CPD were conducting a major raid on a crime ring. But, as series star LaRoyce Hawkins (who plays Officer Kevin Atwater) warns TV Insider, she’s not the only member of the unit we need to be worried about as we head into the finale.