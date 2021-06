Torrenting is ideal for downloading exceptionally large files – such as a video or a large piece of software – quickly and managing them efficiently. With such large files, downloading directly from a host server will likely lead to a slow experience, particularly if other people are trying to grab the same file. But with a free torrent client, you can download pieces of the files you want from different people who already have them, leading to faster download times. It will do all the hard work for you as well, piecing together those files like a jigsaw.