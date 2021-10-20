CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 15 Best Tennis Shoes Will Serve an Ace in More Ways than One

By Barry Samaha
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis, anyone? When it comes to shoes, the answer is always a resounding yes. The sneaker is a fixture in fashion, permanently etched into the lexicon of anyone that values great style. It all started...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

7 of the Best Shoes to Shop From QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re someone who’s always looking for a good excuse to go shoe shopping, look no...
APPAREL
themanual.com

10 Best Sling Bags for Men That Are More Than Just Man Bags

Whether we call them crossbody bags, fanny packs, or man-bags, this category of stowage slingshots in and out of style faster than a race car banking that final turn at the Indianapolis Speedway. The best sling bag for men is a smaller, often more practical alternative to a backpack (elementary school chic, anyone?) or a briefcase (who carries briefs around these days, anyway?), and these hardworking accessories are styled to keep pockets light, trouser silhouettes trim, and our sundry requirements for electronics, money, and anything else you’d like to keep handy secure and within reach. We’ve selected a few that we think are great, depending on the style profile you’re projecting on any given day.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Hoka, Nike, Adidas, On, New Balance and More

Fall is here and with it comes the best weather for running. If you need a good running shoe and haven't met your soul mate yet, we've got a few to show you. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
SHOPPING
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Shoes

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably wonder why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier or more robust. Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
realsport101.com

What Basketball Shoes Are Best For Jumping?

Are some basketball shoes better than others at providing extra momentum on your leap?. Whether you're a point guard or centre, you've probably wondered what basketball shoes are best for jumping?. With the best basketball shoes now featuring more advanced technology than ever, finding the best pair to give you...
BASKETBALL
Esquire

Denim from a Sweats King, a Red-Hot Jacket, and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

I currently have Dune playing in the background, the third time I have watched it since six o’clock this morning. I’ve been waiting with bated breath for this film to debut, and since I’m an early riser, I just didn’t feel the need to wait any longer. My verdict, if you didn’t already guess from the amount of views? It’s fabulous. The story, the cinematography, the pacing: all of it is sublime. But I really didn’t expect anything less from director Denis Villeneuve.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

Todd Snyder and Timex's New Watch Is a Work of Modern Art

At this point, if you're not thoroughly familiar with the ongoing collaboration between Timex and Todd Snyder, I have to assume you've never landed at Esquire dot com before. So, for those of you who need a quick rundown, first, let me say welcome. Then, allow me to briefly explain that the long-running collab is the gift that keeps on giving, bringing Snyder's sharp eye for style to Timex's wear-'em-everyday, always-reliable watches. Sometimes, Snyder pulls from the archives, updating past designs with a couple of modern twists. Other times, he creates something entirely new and exciting that still manages feel just familiar enough—something you'll be imagining it on your wrist from the first time you see it until you actually snag one for yourself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

The Best Nike Shoe Deals to Pounce on Before Black Friday 2021

It’s raining in my neighborhood—pouring even. And when I walked out this morning to get my standard cups (yes, cups) of iced coffee in my trusty Nike Revolution 5 sneakers, I quickly realized from my soaked feet that I needed a new pair. I’ve worn my kicks to exhaustion, but, as an astute shopper, I’m tempted to wait. That’s because Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 are just a few weeks away, and the deals that are offered are extending my normally paper-thin patience.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Shoes#Nike#Fila
Esquire

Five Fits With: Dominik Halas, Master Authenticator of Vintage at The RealReal

The fashion industry is an interesting machine. I’ve met a ton of people from many different walks of life, and subsequently, folks who arrived at fashion through various outlets. To be honest, I’m not exactly sure where I met my next subject, Dominik Halas, though my suspicion is through a former job I had at a peer-to-peer marketplace. The common thread is always a deep appreciation for clothing, and this is something Dom certainly does not lack.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic. The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up. For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Chunky Shoes Are Having a Moment — Here Are the Best Ones You Can Buy From Amazon

We love sweaters, dresses, and jeans as much as the next person, but nothing can pull a look together quite like a pair of shoes. It doesn't matter if you want keep it classic or experiment with the latest trends, a pair of shoes will work overtime to make your sartorial dreams a reality. But, if you're craving the latter, you need (yes, need) to pick up a pair of lug-soled shoes.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Victoria Beckham’s Traceable Merino Wool Collection Features Natural Dyes

The collection was made in Pescara, Italy, from 100 percent merino wool traceable to five Australian woolgrowers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

The Longines Heritage Classic Limited Edition for Hodinkee Is a Best-of-Both-Worlds Stunner

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. In what may turn out to be another one of those blink-and-you-miss-it collabs, our friends at Hodinkee have teamed up with Longines to produce a belter of a watch available as of now on Hodinkee's website. The Heritage Classic Limited Edition for Hodinkee is a chronometer and takes its cues from the elegant chronometers in which Longines specialized in the first half of the 20th century first in pocket watches and later in wristwatches. But the true appeal of this watch lies in the great way it manages to merge classic and contemporary styling into one alluring package.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy