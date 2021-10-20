The 15 Best Tennis Shoes Will Serve an Ace in More Ways than One

At this point, if you're not thoroughly familiar with the ongoing collaboration between Timex and Todd Snyder, I have to assume you've never landed at Esquire dot com before. So, for those of you who need a quick rundown, first, let me say welcome. Then, allow me to briefly explain that the long-running collab is the gift that keeps on giving, bringing Snyder's sharp eye for style to Timex's wear-'em-everyday, always-reliable watches. Sometimes, Snyder pulls from the archives, updating past designs with a couple of modern twists. Other times, he creates something entirely new and exciting that still manages feel just familiar enough—something you'll be imagining it on your wrist from the first time you see it until you actually snag one for yourself.

