In this article, we are going to list down the best free open source audio editing software available for Windows 11/10. These are basically the free audio editors whose source code is available on the web for free. Users can access, download, study, analyze, or even modify the source code of these open-source audio editors without any restriction. So, if you are looking for one such audio editing tool, you can find some of the better open-source audio editors on this list.