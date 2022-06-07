ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Fortnite Ballers

Fortnite Ballers are finally back in the battle royale once again, after spending an extended period of time gathering dust in the vault. These giant hamster balls not only provide some protection from incoming fire in Fortnite , but you can also razz around the island in them, using their retractable plunger attachment to swing through the air or climb up improbably steep hills. If you want to know where you can find these battery powered gyroscopes, then we've got all of the Fortnite Ballers locations along with details of how to travel distance in them.

Fortnite Ballers locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Currently, Fortnite Ballers can be found in and around Rave Cave, towards the northwest side of the island. There's a long and winding rollercoaster track running through this area, and alongside it you'll find three stations each containing two Ballers, in the following locations:

  1. Inside the giant pink Cuddle Team Leader head on top of Rave Cave
  2. On the colorful east side platform halfway up the Rave Cave mountain
  3. Just inside the south ground level entrance to Rave Cave

How to travel distance in a Fortnite Baller

(Image: © Epic Games)

Once you've entered a Fortnite Baller, you can use the left stick to steer it around and the Boost button to give yourself a shot of speed. Note that you can't make the Baller jump, so you want to launch through the air or climb up a steep slope you'll need to use a combination of the Shoot/Retract and Extend triggers – fire your plunger on a rope at a solid object to latch on, then swing yourself around before releasing to let momentum and gravity do their thing.

Fortnite wolf spawns

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where to find Fortnite wolves and how to ride them.

For both a Zero Week entry and ongoing Milestones in the Fortnite quests you'll need to rack up distance travelled in a Baller, but that can be tricky as this vehicle runs on electric power which means unlike other transport in the Battle Royale, it can't be refuelled by visiting a gas station. However, if you hop the Fortnite Baller onto the rollercoaster rails running around Rave Cave, you'll be carried along automatically while expending no battery charge, so you can happily sit back and watch your travel distance in a Baller steadily rise.

