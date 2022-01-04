Learning Ladders: How do I search and sort my jobs page for great results?

Here’s the fast answer to figuring out your jobs page.

And it’s all about super simple search and knowing how to use your options.

Your initial search capability is as easy as this:

At the top of the page, you see Job Title and City, State, or Zip options, followed by a dropdown box for radius, and the Search arrow itself.

Type the job title you’re looking for in Job Title .

. Type your desired location in City, State, or Zip .

. And choose a radius option, or No Limit, in the dropdown box.

Then simply hit the search arrow. And with that we’re up and running.

Still, as the image below points out, there’s more on offer than that.

Jobs Page Is Easy, So Here’s More

In addition, all those extra search elements shown below have a lot in common with those above — because they’re also designed for ease of use.

Let’s take a look.

So if we start on the left of the image, you’ll see that you can sort your results by Most Relevant and Newest — which means the results displayed are filtered according to your goal in that moment.

Under Date posted you can filter based on a choice of job posting dates.

From there, an offering of locations to potentially broaden your search.

Beneath the Years of experience section, you can cherry-pick from a long list of Industries.

You can also filter by industry and position level.

And you can see at a glance the number of openings available at individual companies.

Of course, the best way to become an expert with your search and sort filters is to go onto your jobs page and try them for yourself.

It won’t take long and the results can literally change your life.

Oh, and when you want to return to your search results after looking at a job description, simply click the return button/arrow in your browser.

And you’ll love this part. (Well, we do.)

If you want to search for remote jobs, simply start a job search, then click the Show me remote work only box in the Filter your results column!

We’re rooting for you.

Ladders Team

Learning Ladders

Popular member questions with actionable answers.

One question at a time. One step at a time.