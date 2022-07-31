ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship History: A Look Back at Her Famous Boyfriends, Fiances and Husbands

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Singer Jennifer Lopez has an impressive relationship history of A-listers! Since making her Hollywood debut, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer has had her fair share of boyfriends, fiancés and husbands — from Sean "Diddy" Combs to Ben Affleck — and husbands, including a seven-year marriage to Marc Anthony , with whom she has two (seriously adorable) children , Max and Emme.

After calling it quits with backup dancer Casper Smart in mid-2014, the "On the Floor" artist moved on with MLB alum Alex Rodriguez . The Grammy nominee and athlete started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. Sadly, in April 2021, Jennifer and Alex publicly confirmed their split after four years together.

A Look Back at Alex Rodriguez's Sweetest Quotes About Jennifer Lopez

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to Today . “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Their statement came one month after a source told In Touch the duo was "on a break" amid relationship issues. "It’s been a long time coming. There were trust issues and the relationship just wasn’t working. They’re both sad about it,” the insider said at the time. “She is prioritizing her family and kids. They may get back together in the future but need time to figure out what they really want.”

That's not to say the Bronx native and World Series winner left things on bad terms, as she has remained amicable with most of her exes. Jennifer is still incredibly close with ex-husband Marc, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. The songstress opened up about their devastating divorce during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show .

A-List Loves! Alex Rodriguez Has Dated Plenty of Famous Women

“A lot of it is private, but at the same time, you just come to a realization like, ‘This is not the best thing for all of us,’ and that’s what it comes down to. And when you have kids, you have to think about those things,” the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" artist acknowledged. “It’s not just about you anymore, it’s about them. And I wanted the best situation for all of us, and I think Marc did too, and that’s what we feel that we did.”

She then moved on with former fiancé Ben that same month and announced their second engagement in April 2022 after rekindling their love one year prior.

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” the Marry Me actress said in a video that was published on her “On the JLo” newsletter and posted via Twitter and Instagram that month.

Nearly three months later, Life & Style confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. According to TMZ, the lovebirds tied the knot in a Vegas-style ceremony .

For a look back at Jennifer's relationship history, scroll through the gallery below!

