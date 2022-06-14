ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android security updates: Everything you need to know

By Jerry Hildenbrand
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Google has detailed the latest Android Security Bulletin and released the fixes for Pixel devices.

These are exploits and other security concerns that affect Android as a whole. Issues with the operating system, kernel patches, and driver updates may not affect any particular device, but these need to be fixed in the Android base by the folks maintaining the operating system code — you know, Google. The company has detailed the things it's improved for this month.

Updated factory images for Pixel devices that are still supported are available, and over-the-air updates are rolling out to users. If you don't want to wait, you can download and flash the factory image or OTA update file manually. Follow the link to get started.

The company that made your phone uses these patches to send an update out to you.

These changes have been released to the people making the best Android phones for at least 30 days, but Google can't force anyone to deliver them to you. So if you're using a phone from Samsung, Motorola, or anybody else besides Google, you'll need to wait for them to send an update and shouldn't try to flash any of the above files. It might have already happened, as OEMs can send out the patch before the deadline Google must adhere to so that the exploits aren't publicized.

Of course, Google has safety checks in place to prevent any problems on your phone due to security exploits. Verify Apps and SafetyNet are at work anytime you add an app to your phone, and seamless updates to Google Play Services will keep them up to date regardless of any hold-up from a manufacturer or carrier. Details about Android Enterprise Security can be found here .

Devices with Android 10 and later may also receive security updates as Google Play system updates, thanks to Project Mainline .

Highlights of June 2022 security bulletin

  • The Android Framework, Media Framework, and System components have had high-severity issues addressed.
  • The Media Codec component(s) was updated through Project Mainline,
  • Vendor-specific patches from Qualcomm, Unisoc, and MediaTek are available for devices using those chips.

Pixel-specific updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeYBD_0LLOgoO100

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Every month, Google releases some Pixel-specific patches that will affect phones currently being supported, including Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. For June 2022, several bug fixes were addressed and new features were included with the security patch.

Full details for the June 2022 security bulletin are available on the Android Security website . Security patch notes for Pixel devices are detailed here .

You can see the Android Security website for details on all the bulletins.

Comments / 0

shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
