NASCAR's current racing format is heavily geared around cautions. Their timing, pit strategies during them, and choices on restarts all heavily influence the outcomes of races, especially when a caution comes late enough to force teams to decide between two or three potentially viable strategies that would vary depending on how many drivers followed them. For 265 of today's 267-lap race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the story was a series of direct, on-track battles for the race lead; when a caution came out late and forced a restart with two to go, the story quickly shifted to that tire strategy.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO