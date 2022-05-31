The Best Peel-Off Masks That Are Actually Good For Your Skin

Although there are virtually unlimited options available when it comes to shopping for your bedding of choice, snagging one of the best silk pillowcases on the market is one of the easiest ways to add more luxury to your sleep routine. Unlike airy summer linens or cozy flannel picks that are typically regulated to seasonal use, satin and silk pillowcases are ideal all year round. And they not only feel especially cooling during warmer months (or in general for hot sleepers), but they also have a smooth texture that keeps hair frustrations, including frizz, mid-sleep snags, and breakage, at bay.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO