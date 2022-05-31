ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Peel-Off Masks That Are Actually Good For Your Skin

By Audrey Noble
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeel-off masks may seem like some weird—yet oddly satisfying—marketing ploy, but we're fully on board. Why? Because these formulas actually work. And while they are...

Harper's Bazaar

The 18 Best Silk Pillowcases That Take Beauty Rest to New Heights

Although there are virtually unlimited options available when it comes to shopping for your bedding of choice, snagging one of the best silk pillowcases on the market is one of the easiest ways to add more luxury to your sleep routine. Unlike airy summer linens or cozy flannel picks that are typically regulated to seasonal use, satin and silk pillowcases are ideal all year round. And they not only feel especially cooling during warmer months (or in general for hot sleepers), but they also have a smooth texture that keeps hair frustrations, including frizz, mid-sleep snags, and breakage, at bay.
Harper's Bazaar

6 butt-lifting exercises that tone and sculpt the glutes, according to experts

Hopping, stepping, and walking are moves we don’t really think about—our bodies just do them and we go about our days. Well, the reason you’re able to step forward and back, jump up and down, and move side to side is because your glutes allow your body to do so. The gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body, meaning that it’s one of the most important muscles to aid in balance, mobility, and flexibility.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Double Standard While Defending Her Controversial Met Gala Diet

Kim Kardashian has finally responded to the criticism she’d faced for revealing her Met Gala diet. To wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala (and another Monroe dress for a Met Gala afterparty), Kardashian revealed that she underwent a dramatic weight loss. She claimed she cut out carbs and sugar to lose 16 pounds quickly. Recently, The Kardashians star revealed to The NY Times that she sees the diet as no different from an actor changing their weight for a role.
Harper's Bazaar

These 19 Linen Dresses Are All You Need for Summer

There are few pieces that evoke summer quite like the linen dress: Breezy and breathable, it's one of the best wardrobe options for a warm, humid day. You likely already have a linen blazer and trousers in your rotation, but on truly swampy days when you barely want anything touching your body, a linen dress is the obvious answer.
