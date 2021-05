Summer is coming, and so are those endless sunny days. We are often told how important sunscreen is to protect against skin cancer and premature aging, but finding the right facial sunscreen can be a difficult task. The search for the best face sunscreen is especially challenging if you have sensitive skin that will react to standard products. Luckily, many brands have designed lightweight sunscreen formulas that nourish your skin while also protecting you against harmful UV rays. Whether you’re a sunscreen veteran or getting ready to dip your toe in the pool, we’ll help you discover the best sunscreen for faces. Say goodbye to the days of greasy hands, white residue, and oily formulas!