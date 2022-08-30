ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Timeline of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Private Relationship

By Alexandra D'Aluisio
 4 days ago
Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cameron Diaz has dated celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez, but never thought she’d get married until she started dating her now-husband, Benji Madden, in May 2014.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016, 16 months after she and the rockstar tied the knot. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

While the duo’s relationship was unexpected, they quickly became one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. “One of my favorite things about being married, is how much pride I take in my husband @benjaminmadden… ,” the Other Woman actress captioned a June 2016 Instagram picture of Madden performing on stage with his band, Good Charlotte. “He makes me proud everyday [sic].”

The “Anthem” singer, for his part, likes to keep his marriage private, but did gush about the California native for her 46th birthday in August 2018. Madden noted in a sweet Instagram tribute: “So many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage.”

He continued, “The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love.”

In December 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix. “I love being a mother,” Diaz told makeup artist Gucci Westman during an April 2020 episode of the latter’s YouTube series. “It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever, and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

She also gave a rare glimpse at what the rocker is like as a dad. “He’s such an amazing father,” she shared. “I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the pair’s sweetest moments:

