ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkhOz_0LJptord00

While there are no shortage of classic TV shows that have since been made into reboots or revivals, Beverly Hills, 90210 stands a cut above — new life has been breathed into the iconic Fox hit not once, but twice.

Based on the shock the small town Walsh family experienced upon moving from Minneapolis to Beverly Hills, California, the nation first got to know Brandon ( Jason Priestley ) and Brenda Walsh ( Shannen Doherty ) and the cast of characters they encountered thereafter — including Dylan McKay ( Luke Perry ), Kelly Taylor ( Jennie Garth ), Donna Martin ( Tori Spelling ), David Silver ( Brian Austin Green ), Steve Sanders ( Ian Ziering ), Andrea Zuckerman ( Gabrielle Carteris ), Valerie Macon ( Tiffani Thiessen ) and Emily Valentine ( Christine McCarthy ) — from 1990 to 2000.

The show was originally rebooted in 2008 with a new cast (although several of the original teen soap’s stars, including Garth, Doherty and Spelling, made appearances at times) and in summer 2019, it took on a new form entirely, as much of the original cast reunited as “heightened versions of themselves” in BH90210 .

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running,” the newest revival's longline read. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Masked Singer alum Spelling gushed about the project to Us Weekly in February 2019, saying, “ We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” she said at the time.

The group experienced tragedy ahead of its air date, however, when Perry died after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019. Following his passing, Doherty paid tribute to her former onscreen love on his most-recent show, Riverdale , in October 2019, following the gang's TV reunion earlier that summer.

Scroll through to see how the rest of the show's stars have grown since their days on the beloved TV drama.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

‘Community’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

"TV's the best dad there is." Community has a complicated history, but its dedicated fan base has turned the series into a cult favorite. The sitcom, created by Dan Harmon, aired its first five seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014. The broadcast network later declined to renew the show for a sixth season, leaving […]
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, CA
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Us Weekly

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary’s Low-Key Romance: A Timeline

Meant to be! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary kept their romance relatively under wraps before welcoming their first child in March 2021. The Golden Globe winner previously dated Andrew Garfield, with whom she appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. The costars were together for four years until Us Weekly confirmed in October 2015 that they had called it quits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Jennie Garth
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Jason Priestley
Person
Shannen Doherty
Person
Brian Austin Green
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’

Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.” […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow: A Timeline of Their Relationship

After more than two decades together, Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow’s romance has only gotten stronger. The Real Housewives of Orange County star initially asked her pal’s boyfriend, who was a transplant surgeon, to fix her up with any Jewish doctor he knew. The Botched personality was then called to join the trio for a double date. “He […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Us Weekly

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Red Carpet Date at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala: Pics

Date night! While Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tend to keep a low profile, the married couple stepped out in style at the annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala. Timberlake, 41, and the Candy actress, 40, attended the Saturday, October 8, event to honor local healthcare heroes and philanthropists. The gala — which was hosted by […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

223K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy