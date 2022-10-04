‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

While there are no shortage of classic TV shows that have since been made into reboots or revivals, Beverly Hills, 90210 stands a cut above — new life has been breathed into the iconic Fox hit not once, but twice.

Based on the shock the small town Walsh family experienced upon moving from Minneapolis to Beverly Hills, California, the nation first got to know Brandon ( Jason Priestley ) and Brenda Walsh ( Shannen Doherty ) and the cast of characters they encountered thereafter — including Dylan McKay ( Luke Perry ), Kelly Taylor ( Jennie Garth ), Donna Martin ( Tori Spelling ), David Silver ( Brian Austin Green ), Steve Sanders ( Ian Ziering ), Andrea Zuckerman ( Gabrielle Carteris ), Valerie Macon ( Tiffani Thiessen ) and Emily Valentine ( Christine McCarthy ) — from 1990 to 2000.

The show was originally rebooted in 2008 with a new cast (although several of the original teen soap’s stars, including Garth, Doherty and Spelling, made appearances at times) and in summer 2019, it took on a new form entirely, as much of the original cast reunited as “heightened versions of themselves” in BH90210 .

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running,” the newest revival's longline read. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Masked Singer alum Spelling gushed about the project to Us Weekly in February 2019, saying, “ We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” she said at the time.

The group experienced tragedy ahead of its air date, however, when Perry died after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019. Following his passing, Doherty paid tribute to her former onscreen love on his most-recent show, Riverdale , in October 2019, following the gang's TV reunion earlier that summer.

Scroll through to see how the rest of the show's stars have grown since their days on the beloved TV drama.