Best Sling TV deals in October 2022

Sling TV deals are a cord cutter's dream. Not only can Sling make it easy to ditch your expensive cable TV package, but the right Sling TV deals can help you save more money in the process. Likewise, the right Sling TV promo codes can help you save even more.

If you're not familiar with the service, Sling is one of the best streaming services on the market, combining an affordable price with a decent array of live TV channels. If you're a student looking a good deal, Sling TV is also a great alternative to cable TV.

The best Sling TV deals right now knock 50% off your first month . After discount, prices start at $17.50 for your first month. Also, check out how to get a Sling TV free trial and if you're shopping for a new TV, read our guide to the best TV deals today.

Best Sling TV deals right now

Sling TV free trial @ Sling

Sling is offering new customers a free trial of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue packages from now until August 20. That's Sling's premier package and includes access to the most channels like ESPN CNN, HGTV, Bravo, and more. The earlier you sign up, the more value this deal has. View Deal

Sling TV: 50% off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get 50% off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($35/month) or Sling Blue ($35/month) — or a combination of both packages ($50/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $17.50 and $25, respectively. Plus, you'll get a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix. (Scroll down to the "save like a pro" section of the website to see this deal). View Deal

Google Chromecast w/ Google TV: free w/ 1-month prepaid service @ Sling TV

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new and former Sling subscribers can get a free Google Chromecast with Google TV when you sign up and prepay for your first month of service. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($35/month) or Sling Blue ($35/month) — or a combination of both packages ($50/month). (Scroll down to the "save like a pro" section of the website to see this deal). View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Sling TV: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Free 14-day Sling TV trial: Amazon is bundling a free 14-day Sling TV trial with select Fire TV Sticks. Even better, most of Amazon's streamers are on sale. The sale includes the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (not on sale), and the Fire TV Cube. Sale ends March 20 at 2:59 a.m. ET. View Deal

Sling TV: free RCA Antenna @ Sling

Sling TV is offering a free RCA HD Antenna when you prepay for two months of Sling. The antenna has a $44 value and lets you watch free local channels. View Deal

Sling TV: Sling Free

Sling Free lets you watch thousands of TV shows and movies for free — truly, completely, absolutely free. You don't even need to enter an email address or credit card information. And you can watch Sling Free as much and often as you want. View Deal

Sling Air TV deal: free Air TV Mini with two months of service

For a limited time, Sling TV is giving you a free Air TV Mini device when you subscribe to a plan and prepay for two months of service. It's one of the best Sling TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Sling AirTV Anywhere bundle: $99 with three months of service

Want to watch and record free local channels? This Sling TV deal is offering an AirTV Anywhere & HD antenna bundle, starting at $99 when you prepay for 3 months of the service. View Deal

What is Sling TV

Sling TV is Dish Network's a la carte streaming service. As our Sling TV review notes, the channel selection and video quality are great. While the service doesn't stream every channel, there are enough top networks to satisfy most cord cutters.

Sling Orange is a single-stream plan that offers about 30 channels for $30/month, including ESPN. Meanwhile, Sling Blue is a multi-stream service (up to three users can stream simultaneously) that offers about 50 channels for $30/month. Sling Orange + Blue ($45/month) gives you a combination of the two packages.

Sling TV also offers add-on extras that range from $5 per month to $15 per month. These add-ons include everything from sports channels to Showtime and Starz.

The TiVo Stream 4K is a good HD streaming device that supports almost all of the top apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max. Since it runs on Android TV, it's very similar to the new Google Chromecast. Getting it for free with two months of service is an amazing Sling TV deal.