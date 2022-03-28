Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Monster is still looking for her perfect match. Lady Gaga has been in several serious relationships since she rose to fame, but the pop star hasn’t quite found The One just yet.

In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two , the A Star Is Born actress made a heartbreaking confession that her personal life often suffers when she is successful in her career.

“It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams] . I sold 30 million, I lose Lüc [Carl ],” Gaga explained. “I get the movie [ A Star Is Born ], I lose Taylor [Kinney] . It’s like a turnover.”

Gaga’s pattern appeared to continue less than two years after the documentary was released. Just weeks before she took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, the “Shallow” singer and then-fiancé Christian Carino called it quits.

“Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

Months after her breakup from Carino, the “Rain on Me” singer stepped out with businessman Michael Polansky in December 2019. She made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020 by sharing a candid photo of herself sweetly sitting in his lap.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned the post . “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️.”

While discussing her Born This Way Foundation two months later, the New York native referred to her beau as the “love of my life.”

A source told Us exclusively in February 2021 that the duo are “beyond smitten” with each other . “When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other,” the insider said, noting that Polansky is “down-to-earth, smart and focused on his businesses.”

After starring opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born in 2018, fans speculated whether the two costars struck up a romantic relationship due to their insane chemistry both on and offscreen.

“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see, ” she told Jimmy Kimmel in February 2019 following the pair’s intimate performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars . “I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Gaga’s dating history:

