It’s the end of the week and, assuming you are like me, there is still a long list of things to complete. We look at the clock and start to wonder where the week went and question if we accomplished anything. For self-employed people this can be a challenge. Moving from a meeting to working on a project leaves little time to acknowledge that we completed something. This leads to self doubt that I am sure many experience, wondering if they are good enough. Well, I am here to tell you that you are better than you think and have accomplished much more than you realize.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 HOURS AGO