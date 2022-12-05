ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton’s Most Star-Studded Moments: From Fashion Events to Award Shows!

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRtiP_0LFzSXux00

Soulmates on and off the screen! Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have taken 2019 awards season by storm with their sweet and stylish red carpet moments.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that Bohemian Rhapsody stars, who portray former lovers turned best friends Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in the Queen biopic, are dating. “They meet while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. He is so into her,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

Malek finally confirmed the duo’s romance in January 2019 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, while accepting an award for Breakthrough Artist. “Thank you Lucy Boynton,” he said during his speech. “You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

The Oscar nominee later gushed over the British actress while speaking exclusively to Us at the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony just days later. “She’s extraordinary. She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” he gushed at the time. “I have to say, that goes for the entire cast.”

The Mr. Robot star added: “It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”

Meanwhile, Boynton raved about date nights with her beau during an interview with Us in February. “I wish I could always be wearing the dresses I do on the red carpet, I’m not gonna lie. I would go anywhere in one of those ballgowns,” she said of dressing up for nights out on the town with the Gilmore Girls alum. “I’ve always really admired [Rami’s] style. His stylist Clara Urbinati is one of my favorite people and has such great taste and is always very out there.”

Scroll down to look back at Malek and Boynton’s most glamorous moments!

Comments / 2

Related
People

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Fashion Show in Egypt

The couple, who were first linked in 2018, have kept their relationship relatively private over the years Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are red carpet official! The Batman actor, 36, and the Love, Rosie actress, 30, attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, over the weekend, where they walked arm-in-arm and exchanged loving glances with each other. The couple posed for multiple photos on the carpet, with Waterhouse wearing a Mauve dress with sheer sleeves and frills, as well as pointed black strapped heels. Pattinson, meanwhile,...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

260K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy