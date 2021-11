The best office chairs typically tend to allow an assortment of adjustments, allowing you to fine tune it to whichever posture feels most comfortable at any moment. While that’s great and all, having to make manual adjustments every time you want to change your posture can get old really fast. That’s especially true now, with many office work requiring individuals to go from typing on a keyboard to checking an email on their phone to reviewing data on a second monitor to joining a Zoom call within the span of a few minutes. The Steelcase Karman looks to address this contemporary need by providing an office chair that lets you change posture seamlessly.

ZOOM ・ 14 DAYS AGO