CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How to Make Healthy Banana Pancakes

By April Preisler
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything that sounds better than pancakes for breakfast? How about… healthy banana pancakes? This delicious recipe can be made with only three ingredients that you probably already have on hand. The best part is that they don’t even taste like “healthy” pancakes, but more like a breakfast treat. You can even create a full breakfast masterpiece by topping them off with fruit, nuts and homemade syrup or adding a dash of cinnamon to the batter.

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
foxsanantonio.com

How to make taco pasta salad

Amy Hatton is adding some Mexican flair to a traditional pasta salad. Your family will love her recipe for taco pasta salad. 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, cooked and grease drained. 1 packet taco seasoning. 1/2 cup water. 2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes; or cherry or grape tomatoes,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana Pancakes#Bananas#Cooking#Food Drink
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RECIPES
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
recipetineats.com

Family Meat Pie

Aussies love a good meat pie. We love the hand-held ones because we get the whole thing to ourselves. But when you’ve got sharing vibes, this Family-size Meat Pie is the one you pull out. With a shortcrust base, slow-cooked fall-apart chunks of beef are smothered in a rich gravy, topped off with a golden puff pastry lid.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
hngnews.com

No-bake cheesecake is a lemony delight

Summer may be coming to an end, but in much of the country the weather is still warm enough to appreciate the refreshing zing of citrus and the ease of a no-bake dessert. So, before we move on to pumpkin spice everything, let's enjoy the sweet, tart flavor of lemon cheesecake once more.
RECIPES
Greatist

Olive Garden Soups — Ranked

It may not be up for any James Beard awards or Michelin stars, but the Olive Garden holds a special place in the greater cultural-culinary landscape thanks to a certain Americana charm and feel-good foods, like never-ending bowls of filling pasta, warm garlic-y breadsticks, and their famous hearty soups. At...
FOOD & DRINKS
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Baskin-Robbins Is Scooping a New Fall Flavor Just for September

Looks like fall 2021’s flavor of the season is apple pie, and apples, generally. There is a new apple drink at Starbucks and both an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. If beverages weren’t enough, there is now ice cream, too. Baskin-Robbins’ September Flavor of...
FOOD & DRINKS
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cajun Potato Salad

Star of TV’s “Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter” and author of “Skinny Southern,” Lara Lyn Carter was cooking with her grandmother before she was tall enough to see over the kitchen counter. Through years of exploring Southern cuisine, history and lifestyles, she has become Georgia’s go-to authority on Southern entertaining, and her numerous cookbooks continue to win over large audiences. In recent years, Carter has turned her attention to clean, healthy cooking including a commitment to gluten-free and refined-sugar-free cuisine.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy