Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True , in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson , and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived.

“I’m a really fun aunt, so I hope I’m going to be a fun mom!” Khloe told Refinery 29 in April 2015. “I like to have fun and be silly and not take myself too seriously with the kids, so I hope that will translate when I actually have my own.'"

Kardashian grew up with five siblings and didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand when Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian had babies before her.

In an August 2017 interview with Mail on Sunday ’s You magazine, the Good American creator added, “My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews. We do arts and crafts and bake a lot. We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them, we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off.”

When the Revenge Body host revealed that she was expecting a little one with Thompson on Instagram in December 2017, she wrote, “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Baby True has been a staple on Khloé’s social media accounts since she was born .

While raising the little one, the reality star has been open about her plans to "definitely" give True a sibling. "I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I would have more ," Khloé said during a July 2020 SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up appearance. "I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know thats a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If i have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see the mother-daughter pair — and the sweetest things that the Strong Looks Better Naked author has said about her baby girl.

Jord
2019-04-12

Gonna raise a mean girl who is obsessed with looks just like you kardashians all are. Beautiful is on the inside not what she see's in a mirror.

Sue Paca
05-28

Maybe she should have grown up and matured herself first so she'd pick better men as fathers so she can parent instead of befriend her child.

