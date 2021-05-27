Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Grown Up Right Before Our Eyes! See Brad and Angelina’s Child Over the Years

Shutterstock (2); MEGA

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed their child Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006. The teen was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, and has brought so much love into the A-listers’ lives.

“I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making,” Angelina told Reuters in 2010 when her youngster was just 4 years old. As Shiloh got older, Brad and the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress noticed their kid had a unique and particular sense of fashion.

“Shiloh, we feel has Montenegro style. It’s how people dress there,” the mom of six told Vanity Fair in June 2010. “She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Brad revealed Shiloh also “only wants to be called ” by a nickname. “John or Peter. It’s a Peter Pan thing,” he explained during a talk show appearance in 2008. “So we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want …’ — ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.”

No matter what name Shiloh prefers to go by or what clothes to wear, Angelina and Brad have done nothing but embrace their kiddo’s uniqueness. “I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not,” the Maleficent star told Reuters. “I think that is just bad parenting.”

Angelina and Brad raised Shiloh together until they got divorced in 2016. Since then, they’ve been embroiled in a tumultuous custody battle, with the latest update in May 2021 when the Fight Club actor was granted joint custody.

Though it’s been a long road and their children have “been through a lot,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress said she’s inspired by her kids’ courage. “I learn from their strength,” Angelina told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “We can’t prevent them from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss. But we can teach them to live better through it.”

To see how much Shiloh has grown up through the years, scroll below to see photos of the kiddo’s transformation!