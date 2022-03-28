ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Smith’s Slap, Best Picture Mix-Up, J. Law’s Fall and More of the Most Unforgettable Oscars Moments of All Time

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

A lasting memory! The biggest night in movies has played host to numerous noteworthy moments throughout the years.

From awkward falls to emotional speeches, it’s almost impossible to predict what’s going to happen at the Academy Awards .

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence shocked many when she fell going up the stairs to accept the Oscar for best actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook . The Hunger Games star didn't expect to win — which led to the unexpected moment — but she tried to take it in stride.

"I didn't want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn't want to write down a speech," Lawerence recalled during an interview on Dear Media's "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan" podcast in October 2020. "I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I'm elated and I'm in shock. ... And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank."

In addition to humorous occurrences, there have also been some more serious mishaps.

In 2017, La La Land was announced as the winner for Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that won the award. Producer Jordan Horowitz was in the middle of his acceptance speech before everyone realized the mistake.

Presenter Warren Beatty , explained to the audience at the time, “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone , La La Land . That’s why I took such a long look at Faye [ Dunway ] and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.” Stone had just won best actress in the category before Best Picture.

Luckily, the Academy Awards offered for the winners to get their time to shine the following year with a re-do of the award acceptance. However, this opportunity was turned down by the cast and crew of the film.

At the time, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said that a do-over would not be the same and that he would not have the chance to enjoy the moment.

“It’s bittersweet because when that switch happened, I didn’t enjoy it," Jenkins said to the Hollywood Reporter in February 2018. “I’m never going to get the opportunity to enjoy that – because even if it happens again, it won’t be the same. Moonlight was a very special film for me. It was super-personal.”

The most unforgettable moments though can sometimes come from the performances themselves.

Viewers were left shocked during the 2019 Oscars when costars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their song "Shallow" from the movie A Star Is Born . The pair cozied up to one another during their performance and held intense eye contact as they sang the powerful tune, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Although Cooper took his then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk , to the awards show, there were still fans on social media who couldn't look away from the strong chemistry between the Hangover alum and the Grammy winner.

Keep scrolling to reflect on the most memorable moments from the Academy Awards of all time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Jordan Horowitz
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Will Smith
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
The Independent

‘Embarrassed’ Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars slap: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Will Smith has apologised for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I was out of line and I was wrong,” read a statement on Monday from Mr Smith addressed specifically to Mr Rock, the Motion Picture Academy, and others.The actor brought the room to silence when he strode on stage and hit the comedian, who had just made a joke about Ms Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of her diagnosis of alopecia.In his apology, the King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Mix Up#Film Star#Silver Linings Playbook#Hunger Games
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars With Lady Gaga

The legendary ‘Cabaret’ star was greeted with a standing ovation at the Oscars while making a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga to present Best Picture. Liza Minnelli received a standing ovation as she surprised celebrities and fans alike at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 76-year-old Cabaret star took to the stage alongside Lady Gaga to present the Academy Award for Best Picture.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I feel bad for Will Smith’: Jimmy Kimmel comments on dramatic Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy