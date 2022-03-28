Will Smith’s Slap, Best Picture Mix-Up, J. Law’s Fall and More of the Most Unforgettable Oscars Moments of All Time

A lasting memory! The biggest night in movies has played host to numerous noteworthy moments throughout the years.

From awkward falls to emotional speeches, it’s almost impossible to predict what’s going to happen at the Academy Awards .

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence shocked many when she fell going up the stairs to accept the Oscar for best actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook . The Hunger Games star didn't expect to win — which led to the unexpected moment — but she tried to take it in stride.

"I didn't want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn't want to write down a speech," Lawerence recalled during an interview on Dear Media's "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan" podcast in October 2020. "I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I'm elated and I'm in shock. ... And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank."

In addition to humorous occurrences, there have also been some more serious mishaps.

In 2017, La La Land was announced as the winner for Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that won the award. Producer Jordan Horowitz was in the middle of his acceptance speech before everyone realized the mistake.

Presenter Warren Beatty , explained to the audience at the time, “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone , La La Land . That’s why I took such a long look at Faye [ Dunway ] and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.” Stone had just won best actress in the category before Best Picture.

Luckily, the Academy Awards offered for the winners to get their time to shine the following year with a re-do of the award acceptance. However, this opportunity was turned down by the cast and crew of the film.

At the time, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said that a do-over would not be the same and that he would not have the chance to enjoy the moment.

“It’s bittersweet because when that switch happened, I didn’t enjoy it," Jenkins said to the Hollywood Reporter in February 2018. “I’m never going to get the opportunity to enjoy that – because even if it happens again, it won’t be the same. Moonlight was a very special film for me. It was super-personal.”

The most unforgettable moments though can sometimes come from the performances themselves.

Viewers were left shocked during the 2019 Oscars when costars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their song "Shallow" from the movie A Star Is Born . The pair cozied up to one another during their performance and held intense eye contact as they sang the powerful tune, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Although Cooper took his then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk , to the awards show, there were still fans on social media who couldn't look away from the strong chemistry between the Hangover alum and the Grammy winner.

Keep scrolling to reflect on the most memorable moments from the Academy Awards of all time!