Shamima Begum has claimed she fled to join Isis in Syria because she did not want to be left behind by her friends.The 21-year-old, who left east London with two classmates, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, said she was “young and naive” and wanted to help people in Syria.Ms Begum told the Sky documentary The Return: Life After Isis that the three schoolgirls had been preyed upon by Isis supporters online.The Bethnal Green schoolgirls, then aged 15 and 16, took a Turkish Airlines flight from Gatwick to Istanbul before crossing into Syria.She said the recruiters preyed upon their guilt at...