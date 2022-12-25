ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Through thick and thin. David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: These two have been through the ringer together.

From raising four children — sons Brooklyn , Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to navigating their spotlight-filled careers, which sometimes intertwine (you may recall the pair’s eye-popping Emporio Armani ad in 2009), they rely on each other to get through whatever adventures life throws their way.

They also rely on each other to overcome struggles, including the never-ending gossip mill that seems to revolve around their love life: Allegations of infidelity and rumors of divorce have plagued the twosome throughout the course of their marriage, but the English duo remains united.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” Posh Spice told British Vogue for her October cover story in September 2018. “We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

David spilled a similar sentiment to the BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in January 2017.

“We're a strong family unit," he said on the show. "We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children."

Scroll through to relive all of the power couple’s highs — and lows! — since they first laid eyes on each other in the Manchester United players’ lounge way back in 1997!

