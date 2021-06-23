Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Said About Their Relationship, Divorce

By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xv0fj_0L4cjh3F00
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s most beloved couple. Though it’s been more than a decade — and a second divorce for both the Friends alum and the Troy actor— people often still wonder about them getting back together.

Fans’ emotions were sent into overdrive after Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in February 2018 at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” an insider explained to Us Weekly at the time.

Though some partygoers “were surprised to see Brad there and were making a big deal of it,” the source noted that it “didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen.”

The source added: “The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

Aniston and Pitt — who split in October 2005 after five years of marriage — are rumored to have rekindled their friendship in the wake of the Fight Club actor’s split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. That same year, Pitt reached out to Aniston following the death of her mother, Nancy Dow. “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” an insider told Us of the support.

Pitt and Jolie reached a custody agreement in late 2018 after a legal battle for their six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Aniston, meanwhile, was married to Justin Theroux for nearly three years before calling it quits on their relationship in February 2018.

Scroll down to read everything Aniston and Pitt have said about their past relationship and split.

Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Fight Club#Maddox Pax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Pic With Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco For 17th Birthday

Coco Arquette turned 17 on June 13, and she got some special Instagram love from her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, for the occasion. Jennifer Aniston made sure to show Coco Arquette, her goddaughter, some love in honor of the teenager’s 17th birthday on June 13! To celebrate the big day, Jen took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of herself and Coco. In the pic, Jennifer is holding a blonde-haired, toddler Coco in her arms, with their hair blowing in their faces from some seemingly intense wind. They both have huge smiles on their faces as they embrace one another for the absolutely adorable photograph.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“We are friends”: Jennifer Aniston revealed her bond with Brad Pitt

The couple that once consisted of Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt stole the hearts of millions of fans over the years. Although it has been almost two decades since the celebrities parted and went their separate ways, the followers still hope to see them together, but recently the actress cleared the doubts.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston says she and ex-husband Brad Pitt are ‘buddies’: ‘No oddness at all’

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are “buddies” while opening up about the friendship they still have, and what it was like working together again.The actress, who recently joined Pitt for a fundraising live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September, discussed her relationship with her ex during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.Of the reunion, which saw the former couple play love interests, the 52-year-old told Stern: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” according to People.The former Friends star, who read the part...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Is in the Hot Seat in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer. Meet the Real-Life Partners Who Are Always There for the Friends Cast. Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at Rachel's Fashion by Calling Out This Top She Kept Wearing on Friends. June 4, 2021. Exclusive. June 2, 2021.
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston opens up about 'The Morning Show' season 2

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the second season of her Emmy-nominated drama 'The Morning Show', which is set to debut in September this year. The 52-year-old star spoke to People magazine about the forthcoming season and how she prioritises working with good people.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Did Jennifer Aniston cause trouble for David Scwhimmer over his latest confession?

The reunion chapter of “Friends”Gave the fans truly unforgettable moments from the series that continues to gain fans around the world. Under the leadership of James Corden los protagonistas Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Jennifer Aniston they shared the funniest anecdotes including a loving confession between the latter.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Surprisingly Long Custody Battle and the Unraveling of Brangelina

Watch: Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing" Whether it's the cast of Friends being there for each other again after 17 years or the emergence of Bennifer 2.0, we're awash in blasts from the past. Sequels, reboots, reunions: Whether scripted or happening in real life, everything old is new again and we're hard-pressed not to let the nostalgia just wash over us like a warm, soothing bath.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Jennifer Aniston Tells Howard Stern About Actor Who Had an ‘Attitude’ on ‘Friends’ Set

The HBO Max Friends reunion special has come and gone, but the show’s stars are still thinking back about their time on the popular NBC sitcom, including Jennifer Aniston. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 23, the Morning Show star opened up about an unnamed male actor who had an “attitude” on set. “It was as if they were just too above this to be on a sitcom,” she recalled. “I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston moved by the confession of one of her colleagues in “Friends”

The reunion chapter of “Friends” left more than one memorable moment for fans, as well as heartfelt statements like those of Matthew Perry about their infighting. The actor who gave life to Chandler Bing He confessed to experiencing terrible episodes of anxiety as part of the pressures of his character, which moved Jennifer Aniston, who regretted not helping him in time.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Jennifer Aniston Would've "Proudly" Said She "Banged" David Schwimmer If It Were True

When life doesn't imitate art... Despite Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's undeniable chemistry on Friends, the actress is setting the record straight about their off-camera relationship. It was just a month ago that the former co-stars sent fans into a frenzy when they admitted they had crushes on each other Irl while filming the beloved television series. But according to the 52-year-old actress, they never acted on those feelings. During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer made it clear that she and the 54-year-old actor never hooked up. "We were in relationships and it was always...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals shocking details about high school and fame

Jennifer Aniston made a revelation that really makes you question the price of fame and what being an international celebrity can be like. In an interview with Howard Stern for the Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Howard asked the women from Friends about what it's like to date after becoming famous and whether they'd become more cynical about it.