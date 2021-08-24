Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: From ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ to ‘Deathly Hallows: Part 2’

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V08FS_0KxPbRyN00
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(2)

The stars of the Harry Potter films grew up in front of the camera. When the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiered in November 2011, lead actor Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 years old, meaning that he went through his awkward phase with millions of people watching.

In November 2016, Radcliffe told Digital Spy that he has never sat down and watched the award-winning flicks because they’re too cringeworthy. He admitted: “One day I probably will watch them back if I have kids, so I’ll do that then. But hopefully they’ll enjoy them and that’ll distract me from my own performance.”

On the other hand, Rupert Grint, who started playing Ron Weasley at just 13 years old, can only watch the first few Harry Potter flicks. “I did see Harry Potter and the [Sorcerer’s] Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” he told Radio Times in December 2018. “But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do … I could probably go up to [third movie] Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

The Snatch alum also added that he “missed out on normal things” while he was filming the big-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), who was 11 when the first Harry Potter flick premiered, said growing up in the spotlight was tough. “I was working on Harry Potter while I was growing up, and the attention it brought me made me feel quite isolated,” she recalled to The Telegraph in September 2012. “It’s only recently that I’ve felt much better in my own skin and known my own worth a lot more than I used to.”

After 10 years and eight films, keep scrolling to see how the cast from the record-breaking wizarding series changed from the first movie to the last!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deathly#Digital Spy#Radio Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Celebrates The Weekend With Throwback Harry Potter Photo, And He And Rupert Grint Solemnly Seem Like They're Up To No Good

Has any Harry Potter actor done more to keep our love of the Wizarding World alive than Tom Felton? The Boy Who Was Once Draco Malfoy regularly shares updates and throwbacks that remind us why the HP cast remains so beloved to this day. While some of his social media posts are heartfelt, many others end up showing a more mischievous side to both the actor and his former castmates. Case in point? His recent Instagram update featuring himself and Rupert Grint, which shows both seemingly up to no good.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Daniel Radcliffe already has a character for the return of Harry Potter

Harry Potter ended 10 years ago, but it is more current than ever. His films continue to be a trend and especially since his arrival on HBO Max. The success and the millions of fans that it brings around the world make one imagine that his return will be inevitable sooner or later. Therefore, Daniel Radcliffe responded about a possible reebot and was blunt about it the character you would like to play. Safety pin!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One X-Men Star Turned Down Harry Potter, Complete With An F-Bomb

X2: X-Men United’s Alan Cumming has an acting resume that spans across multiple mediums – film, television, streaming and stage. Over the years, Cumming has taken part in many classics and box office hits, but there’s one film opportunity that he passed up. According to the actor, the role wasn’t even worth his time and effort. Cumming broke down why he turned down a role in the Harry Potter franchise with an expletive-filled send-off.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Emma Watson Unveils Rowling’s Trans Comment!

JK Rowling (54) is facing ever stronger headwinds! The author of the popular Harry Potter series recently said on the Internet that only women menstruate. This statement has already received heavy criticism from the queer community, because it has been accused of discriminating against transsexual people. But not only a number of fans are complaining, many stars also joined the debate: After “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe (30) distanced himself from Joanne’s opinion, his colleague Emma Watson (30) now also spoke up!
NFLwegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Daniel Radcliffe?

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe usually tries to stay low-key. And that’s understandable. He’s been in the spotlight since he was first cast in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at 11 years old. Eight movies and eleven years later, Daniel Radcliffe ended his tenure as the popular character in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 at age 22.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently Daniel Radcliffe Has Maggie Smith To Thank For Becoming Harry Potter

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Daniel Radcliffe has grown as an actor since his days as Harry Potter. But it seems some acting royalty saw potential in Radcliffe before he made his big-screen debut. Before costarring in the Harry Potter film series, he got the chance to act alongside Dame Maggie Smith in a television miniseries. Unbeknownst to Radcliffe, that moment served as an audition. The Harry Potter alum revealed the two-time Oscar winner played an important role in his casting as the beloved boy wizard.
Moviescodelist.biz

Daniel Radcliffe wants to play these roles in the reboot

Should there ever be a reboot of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe already knows which characters he would like to play. In his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Radcliffe stated that he would not slip into the role of Harry Potter again, but rather that of Sirius Black or Remus Lupine instead.
MoviesIGN

Harry Potter 8-Film Collector's Edition in 4K Is Up for Preorder

A new collection of the Harry Potter movies in 4K is up for preorder, and it looks pretty great. Called the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Anniversary 8-Film Collector's Edition (see it at Amazon), it's a 17-disc behemoth that includes all eight films on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray. It also has a 32-page behind-the-scenes booklet and comes packaged in a box that looks like the Hogwarts Express.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Details For Prisoner Of Vow Part One In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

We're fresh off of the first 1920s Convergence and this weekend's Weasleys' Wizarding Wheezes Community Day in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and it's already time for a new Brilliant Event! The Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One will begin tomorrow, Monday, August 23rd in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and will feature a storyline and Foundables referencing the third book of J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy novels, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The One Harry Potter Star Who Made Him Starstruck

The Harry Potter franchise featured the creme of the crop of British acting talent across its eight installments, with Hogwarts home to more famous faces than you can count. So you might think the younger cast, who were turned into household names themselves thanks to the films, were blown away to be working with such big stars. However, The Boy Who Lived himself Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he was actually too young when he first took on the iconic role to be all that fazed by his acclaimed co-stars.
TV ShowsComicBook

Harry Potter Movies Returning to HBO Max

Despite being the intellectual property of Warner Bros., the Harry Potter film franchise has spent most of the year away from WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service. The movies have been available to stream on Peacock, thanks to an existing streaming deal, which has kept the franchise away from its likely permanent home on HBO Max. Fortunately, the tide is shifting in September, as Harry Potter makes its return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy