ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The best BioWare games of all time, ranked

By Jess Kinghorn
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best BioWare games showcase the excellent storytelling and worldbuilding the studio has become known for. Over the years we've seen a line-up of memorable RPGs that have made a lasting impression on players everywhere, which can be seen reflected in the reception to the recent release of the Mass Effect...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 8

Related
GamesRadar+

Try Kirby and the Forgotten Land early with its new demo

A Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo is now available, letting you try the pink protagonist's next adventure ahead of its March 25 release date. The demo is free to download on Switch, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required. It's a limited vertical slice of the game, but it should make the three-week wait feel a little shorter.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Bungie promises fixes for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's two biggest problems

Bungie is working on patches targeting drop rates for Deepsight weapons and Ascendant Alloys in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to help smooth over the weapon crafting grind. Game director Joe Blackburn addressed the availability of these two resources, which have become some of the biggest pain points in the Destiny 2 community, in a recent Twitter thread. "The drop rates and unlock requirements for the Wellspring Throne World weapons are currently going to gate off too many players from being able to earn their Exotic glaives," Blackburn said, referring to the quest line which requires players to craft all of the new Throne World weapons before unlocking one of the three new Exotic glaives.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This is the ultimate Gran Turismo 7 setup

Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, but if your cockpit (read: couch) is looking a little lacklustre, it might be time to take a look at the advancements in recent racing tech. There's some seriously impressive kit out there, all designed to help you feel every track under your rubber and keep you comfortable while doing so. Just how far can you push the latest developments, though?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Role Playing Games#Adventure Game#Game Console#Video Game#Dragon#Interplay#The Infinity Engine
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 picks up a few months after Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a name and a release window. Earlier today during a Live Letter From the Producer, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and company announced that patch 6.1's official name is "Newfound Adventure." The next main patch for the ongoing MMO is set to launch in mid-April later this year, and director Yoshida added that it'll continue the story of Final Fantasy 14 a few months after Endwalker's conclusion.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player inadvertently becomes Darth Maul with a brilliant weapon combo

An Elden Ring player has discovered a weapon upgrade that turns them into Darth Maul. Non-canonically. Earlier today, the Elden Ring subreddit post below gained plenty of traction. The post demonstrates a player combining the Twinblade weapon with the Bloodflame Blade weapon art, which causes their weapon's two blades to light up a bright red while rapidly spinning round, just as the saber of The Phantom Menace's villain would.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

25 essential Breath of the Wild tips to help you conquer Hyrule

These Breath of the Wild tips are still essential, five years on from the game's release. That's because The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is so sprawling that we're still discovering secret hidden away in Hyrule, and new ways to combat the legions of enemies wandering around the open world expanse. Regardless of whether this is your first time playing or you're coming back for a repeat adventure, you'll want to remember as many of the best Breath of the Wild tips as you can.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

Wander aimlessly through Elden Ring no longer with this handy interactive map

Elden Ring is From Software's biggest game by far. So vast is its world that the developer added an in-game map to help you get orientated in The Lands Between. But aside from highlighting areas you've already discovered, it doesn't contain that much detail. Even after wandering around for hours, there are still a lot of items and areas that you can miss in this sprawling peril-filled place.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Does Elden Ring have what it takes to become this generation's Skyrim?

The path to Elden Ring feels like a job application. Demon's Souls was the cover letter, it offered an approximation of what it could bring to the table if given the time and resources. Dark Souls was the first-stage of interview: first impressions were formed, personalities were defined, expectations were set. Dark Souls 2 was the competency test, in that it didn't really tell us anything new but the boss was out of the office so it made sense at the time. Dark Souls 3 was the second interview, it presented a clearer, streamlined vision and drove home its ideas. Bloodborne was the cursory social media check and it was batshit mental. Sekiro was the probation period: brilliant, but rigid and a wee bit too scared to push beyond its boundaries.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

FromSoftware's appeal for no Elden Ring spoilers isn't in the spirit of its games

A few days before Elden Ring came out, FromSoftware appealed to its fans for quiet – like a compère hushing the audience of a stage show about to start. "Greetings, Tarnished," the developer said. "With the release of Elden Ring promptly approaching, please be mindful of spoilers for those who wish to experience The Lands Between for the first time with unclouded eyes. Thank you for your kind cooperation."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions go live with huge price bump

Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions are now live, and they're significantly more expensive than before. According to VGC, the hefty price increase reveals prices like $40 for vehicles that once cost $5 in the previous PS4 entry, 2017's Gran Turismo Sport. Players can now purchase in-game credit packs to purchase these...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring is the fastest-selling Souls game yet according to early data

FromSoftware's latest game, Elden Ring, could be the developer's most successful launch of all time. According to game sales data (GSD) released to GamesIndustry.biz, Elden Ring is the biggest UK video game launch outside of Call of Duty: Vanguard or FIFA since 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, eclipsing brand new titles like the newly released Horizon: Forbidden West. Elden Ring outsold Aloy's latest adventure, which is notably PlayStation-exclusive, by a whopping 2.5 times.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

The GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X update gives new players a GTA$4,000,000 headstart

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA Online is giving new players a head start with a new Career Builder feature and a gift of GTA$4,000,000. Rockstar has announced it will be introducing a new onboarding system for GTA Online, which will include a new Career Builder feature - specifically designed for new players or those who want to reset their character. This isn’t even the best part though, as new players will also receive a gift of GTA$4,000,000 to spend on things like business properties, vehicles, and weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

All Blaidd questline locations and walkthrough for Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Blaidd questline is one of the game's bigger adventures, with ties between Ranni and Blaidd the Half-Wolf that become clearer as you pursue his dark storyline. Blaidd himself is one of the more iconic characters of Elden Ring, and his quest will take you all across the Lands Between - though finding Blaidd's location can sometimes be pretty difficult, especially if you're starting his quest later. Not to worry though, we'll take you through the full Blaidd questline and key locations in Elden Ring, as well as how to get Blaidd's armor and greatsword.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a dedicated button for waving at Waddle Dees

Kirby and the Forgotten Land players have the option to wave at any of the Waddle Dees they encounter throughout the game. As shared by @AndreSegers on Twitter, Kirby can approach idle Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and put his whole body into waving at them. Not only this, but the adorable pink blob is also seen to let out his signature "hiiiiiii!" too. To do both, all players need to do is press up on the D-pad.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Hitman 3 Arcade Contracts will be tweaked to avoid railroading and "instant failure" states

Hitman 3 dev IO Interactive is looking to design more creatively fulfilling challenges for its Arcade Contracts in future. The studio introduced the Elusive Target Arcade back in January - a twist on Hitman’s one-shot assassination mode that asks you to take down multiple targets one after another, with extra complications thrown in. It’s tricky, so the usual ‘one shot’ rule for Elusive Targets is toned down - if you fail, you’re locked out for only 12 hours.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Don't get too excited about that Gotham Knights release date "leak"

There's a picture floating around which at first glance seems to suggest that Gotham Knights is launching in April, but there's a lot of reason to be skeptical. The image was apparently taken inside an unspecified Irish video game store and features a promotional Gotham Knights game case with a sticker on it that lits April 24 in numerical values, which would usually indicate a release date. It's since been shared in Gotham Knights circles on Reddit and Resetera, and while it's getting some folks' hopes up, the safest assumption is that it's just a placeholder date.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring FOMO has turned me into a Dark Souls convert

Like pretty much everyone else right now, I'm enamored by Elden Ring. FromSoftware's latest is an unbelievable achievement, a sprawling, hauntingly beautiful world filled with the studio's iconic enemy design and shaped by its signature best-in-class combat. It'll be a mainstay of GOTY discussions, and its influence seems likely to be felt across the next generation of open-world RPG design. The trouble is, I haven't actually played it yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

12K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy