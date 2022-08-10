Use Fortnite two factor authentication to protect your account and get a free emote

Adding Fortnite two factor authentication or multi-factor authentication to your account can make it far more secure, using 2fa or authenticator apps to add two-step verification. You'll also get am exclusive free emote to encourage you because Epic just think it's that good.

Fortnite two factor authentication protects you from hackers by adding a two step process to logging in, either by sending a secondary code to back up your password, or by using an authenticator app, again to back up your password. It basically means that should your password leak or get hacked, no one can use it with out the second code.

If you're a regular player plenty of gear in your locker you've bought or earned, you don't want to loose it , so this is an extra layer of protection. Epic considers two factor authentication to be such a high priority in Fortnite that they hand out rewards for using it - namely the Boogie Down emote in battle royale mode, and if you're playing Save the World then you'll get 50 armory slots, 10 backpack slots, and one Legendary Troll Stash Llama.

What is Fortnite two factor authentication?

Here's what Fortnite tfa does, and how to enable it.

Fortnite Two factor authentication, 2FA, or multifactor authentication makes your account more secure by requiring a second layer of authentication. The way it works is that whenever the game detects a login from a new machine it will ask for proof it's you in one of two ways. You'll either be asked for a code sent only to the account holder via email, or be asked for a code from an authenticator app like Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator or Authy. It means your account will be completely secure against hacks and password leaks.

How to enable Fortnite two factor authentication

To enable two factor on your Fortnite account, simply head to Fortnite.com/2FA . Log in to your Epic Games account and underneath the option to change your password, you should see the prompt to enable either email 2FA or authenticator app 2FA. Pick your preferred choice and follow the instructions on screen to enable Fortnite authentication.

How to get the Boogie Down emote through Fortnite 2FA

Enabling 2FA on your account will get you the Fortnite Boogie Down emote, so the next time you log in you should receive your reward automatically. If you haven't got Fortnite 2FA yet, then here's another good reason to do so - you'll soon have a brand new dance to use in-game!

