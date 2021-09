Preheat oven to 400°F degrees. Add the tomatoes to a small baking dish. Season with oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper and roast for about 20 minutes. Remove the thick skin from the yucca and cut into slices, then cut each slice into quarters. Bring to a boil with a pinch of salt. The water level does not need to cover the yucca completely. Boil for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender. Remove the soft yucca from the stove and drain the remaining liquid. Place the yucca chunks in a small bowl and mash. I used a table folk to mesh the yucca. Add the butter and coconut milk and continue to mash until you reach a smooth consistency.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO