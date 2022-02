>Department of Labor Releases Non-Compliance List. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Wolf Administration has released a list of a businesses and organizations who have a lien against them because they haven't paid unemployment compensation. The list contains dozens of businesses and groups Lancaster and Berks Counties that have liens placed against them because they have been found to owe unemployment compensation or UC taxes, according to the state. The Department of Labor and Industry says the will be removed from the list when they either pay off their lien in full, enter bankruptcy proceedings or enter into a payment plan agreement. The full list can be found on the Department's website at DLI.PA.gov.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO